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  • /In 'peculiar' case, Supreme Court invokes Article 142, reinstates Squadron Leader Priyanka Saxena after husband's death in MiG-21 crash

In 'peculiar' case, Supreme Court invokes Article 142, reinstates Squadron Leader Priyanka Saxena after husband's death in MiG-21 crash

Allowing the appeal, the Supreme Court directed that Saxena undergo refresher training for one year from the next course.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 10:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
In 'peculiar' case, Supreme Court invokes Article 142, reinstates Squadron Leader Priyanka Saxena after husband's death in MiG-21 crash
Image Credit: @SSBCrack/X

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