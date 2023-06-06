In Rare Incident, Maharashtra Thief Returns Gold Worth Rs 3.2 Lakh After Police Appeal

PALGHAR: An appeal made by the police led a thief to return stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 3.2 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar's district, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Palghar rural Balasaheb Patil in a release said this was one of the success stories of the ongoing ?Jana Samwad Abhiyan? in the district.

An unidentified man had entered a house in Mangelwada of Kelva in Palghar and stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 3.2 lakh on May 31. Following this, a case was registered, he said.

During a 'Jana Samwad Abhiyan' meeting, the police spoke to villagers and urged that whoever stole the jewellery must return the same to show his honesty and loyalty towards the community, the official said.

The police on Tuesday found the stolen jewellery kept at the doorstep of a prominent person in the village, he said.