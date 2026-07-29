/'Booked in Bihar, living in Russia': Kishanganj youth questions police after being named in NEET protest FIR | VIRAL VIDEO

Kishanganj district police have registered an FIR against a youth in relation to the NEET-UG paper leak protest demonstrations, even though the youth has been living in Russia for the past four months. The youth, who identified himself as Sadaqat Kounain hailing from Satmedhi Kolbhitta in Bahadurganj, produced a video from Russia which immediately became viral over social media channels.
In the video, Sadaqat Kounain posed certain queries regarding the process of police verification in relation to NEET protests, mentioning the fact that he was not present in India on July 25 when the protest occurred at LRP Chowk, Bahadurganj.
Sadaqat Kounain has requested senior government administrators to conduct a fair inquiry regarding his matter and asked that his name should be cleared from the police register as soon as the verification of his travel documents and passports takes place.
If Mohammad Sadaqat has been living in Russia for the past four months, then the circumstances under which a case was registered against him deserve a fair and transparent investigation.— Against hate (@thedeshbhakti) July 29, 2026
If any citizen has been subjected to discrimination based on their identity or religion, the… pic.twitter.com/zUy8jhdzKk
Imran Alam, a local district council member has criticized the police department for registering the FIR, alleging that several innocent people have been charged in the same without making any ground-level inquiries.
While Kishanganj police officials avoided direct commentary on the lapse, the wider political fallout comes alongside a major policy reversal by the state executive.
Pursuant to the Home Department directive, all FIRs, show-cause notices, and complaints filed prior to 6:00 AM on July 26 across Bihar stand formally withdrawn, providing full immunity to student protesters and innocent citizens trapped in administrative errors.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.