Pegasus - Failed! Rafale - Failed! Caste Census - Failed! Vote Chori - Failed! With Rahul Gandhi’s core issue Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and others - The Congress party is finding it hard to capitalise on its vote bank and has been reduced to a junior party in many states. Notably, it’s not even a junior partner in a state like West Bengal. With Congress performing poorly in multiple states, the INDIA bloc allies like Shiv Sena-UBT and Trinamool Congress have openly been questioning the grand old party.

In the Bihar polls 2025, the Congress got 8.7% votes, compared to 9.48% votes it got in 2020. With a fading vote bank and no grassroots connect, the Congress under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership has been reduced to a mockery. Every year, their social media team projects him as ‘Jan Nayak’ and he disappoints them without a miss.

For nearly twenty years, Rahul Gandhi has drifted through national politics more as a fleeting presence than a decisive strategist. He surfaces periodically with bursts of fiery speeches or dramatic social-media pronouncements, only to retreat again into long stretches of quiet reflection. This pattern of sporadic engagement and sudden withdrawal has shaped his evolution as a political figure. Its impact on the Congress, however, has been far more damaging. The party’s mass connect has steadily eroded, trapping it in a cycle of electoral setbacks from which it has shown little ability to recover.

Rahul formally entered politics in 2004, but his real influence over organisational decisions became visible after 2009. Since then, publicly available electoral data shows that the Congress has lost 71 out of 83 assembly elections—a record that points not to a temporary dip but to a deep structural decline. The party has also performed poorly in three consecutive Lok Sabha polls: 2014, 2019 and 2024. Once the unchallenged force in Indian politics, the Congress celebrated its 2024 tally of 99 seats as a major victory—a number that, in earlier decades, would have been considered a crisis. If the party views this outcome as a high point, it suggests either a worrying acceptance of diminished stature or an urgent need for introspection.

In 2014, the Congress governed 11 states. Today, it is in power in only three states—Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh—and plays the role of junior partner in Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. The shrinking footprint underscores the depth of the party’s organisational crisis and the scale of rebuilding required if it hopes to emerge as a national alternative once again.

Now, if the Congress has to get less than 10% votes or a meager seat share just for the sake of defeating the BJP, which it has not been able to do in the last 11 years, it’s better for the party to start from scratch, build cadre, put in place succession plan across states, bring in fresh faces, promote youth leaders and fight alone. If a party like Jan Suraaj gets 3.44% vote on debut and if a party like Aam Aadmi Party forms government in two states within 10 years of launch, then how come it seems impossible for the grand old party with pan-India recognition?

All Congress needs is to listen to dissents, pull Rahul Gandhi out of his courtiers’ circle and help the party high command get ground-level feedback. The party must go solo, let Congress flag be seen in every village, every nook and corner and let the party rebuild itself - it’s already too late, but still there are hopes. Upcoming state elections like Assam and West Bengal can become a testing ground for the party.