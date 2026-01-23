In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi takes 'CMC govt' jibe at DMK; says voters betrayed

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a public gathering in Tamil Nadu, where he targeted the MK Stalin-led DMK government. He alleged that the state administration lacks democratic values and claimed it serves the interests of a single family. The Prime Minister further said that despite citizens placing their trust in the DMK government, it had failed to deliver on its promises.

While addressing a gathering in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister said, "You entrusted the DMK with a clear mandate twice, but they have broken the trust of the people. The DMK made numerous promises, yet failed to deliver on any of them. As a result, people now refer to the DMK government as the “CMC government”—a government that promotes Corruption, Mafia, and Crime. The people of Tamil Nadu have decided to reject the DMK, and it is evident that the BJP and NDA are set to form the next government here."

The PM stated, "Today, Tamil Nadu is governed by an administration that lacks both democratic values and accountability."

"The DMK government serves the interests of a single family rather than the people of the state. Opportunities for advancement within the DMK seem limited, often favouring those connected by dynasty or those willing to engage in corruption, mistreatment of women, or disrespect of our culture. As a result, only individuals who are willing to participate in such behaviours are being promoted within the party. This has had serious consequences for Tamil Nadu, as the state suffers from the effects of these actions," he added.

"It is widely known how pervasive corruption has become, and there is little doubt about who is benefiting from these corrupt practices," PM Modi added.

The comments come ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, due in the coming months, a high-stakes political battle that will decide who governs the state next.