In News Today (Apr 8): US-Iran ceasefire, Bangladesh FM in India, oil prices, Dianna Russini leaked photo row and more

April 8 marks an important day in world geopolitics, as Iran and the United States have agreed to a temporary two-week ceasefire. The two nations are set to hold further talks on April 10 in Islamabad, Pakistan. For India, the key developments today include the Union Cabinet meeting, assembly elections-related developments, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to the United States and the Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman’s visit to New Delhi to normalise the ties. Focus will also be on markets to see the trends as the ceasefire is likely to boost trade and bring down oil prices. On the sports front, Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans this evening, while NFL reporter’s leaked hotel photos has caused a controversy. Read the latest news in detail:

1. US President Donald Trump has made a surprise announcement to pause strikes against Iran, hours before his Tuesday deadline, setting the stage for official peace talks in Pakistan on April 10. Trump announced that the United States has agreed to suspend planned military strikes on Iran for two weeks after Tehran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Syed Abbas Araghchi, said that the IRGC will cease retaliation if attacks against Iran is stopped by the United States.

2. In India, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet to discuss various development projects and the evolving situation due to the West Asia situation.

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3. The stage is now set for voting in two states and one Union Territories with campaigning coming to an end yesterday in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Voting will be held on April 9. Meanwhile, high-stake campaigning continues in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

4. India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be visiting the United States from April 8-10. During his visit, discussions will take place to review the full spectrum of India-US ties and also regional and global developments.

5. Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman is paying his first visit to India in this capacity where he is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. The two nations are set to hold wide-ranging talks to normalise the ties that have witnessed a sharp decline since the 2024 student uprising.

6. The IMD has warned that two western disturbances are set to impact Northwest India this week, with peak intensity expected on April 8. A heavy rainfall alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh for April 8.

7. Air travel in India is set to become expensive as Air India has revised its fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights, citing a sharp rise in global jet fuel prices. The new rates will come into effect from April 8, while additional revisions on select international routes will be implemented from April 10.

8. Due to the US-Iran ceasefire, the crude oil prices have witnessed a sharp decline as Brent Crude plunged below $100 per barrel and was trading at $92.67 a barrel earlier today. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 15.02% to $96.03 a barrel.

9. In the Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament, Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in a high-stakes contest. While Delhi has won both of its matches it played so far, Gujarat has lost both of its matches.

10. A fresh controversy has erupted ahead of the NFL, as leaked photos of the New England Patriots’ head coach, Mike Vrabel, with top New York Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini went viral. The two were seen holding hands and hugging in a hotel near Phoenix. While the photos sparked a dating rumours, both - Vrabel and Russini termed it misrepresentation and rejected any such speculations of dating.