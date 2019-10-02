In unique tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Railways paints his picture on Diesel Locomotives

NEW DELHI:The entire nation is remembering 'Bapu' on his 150th birth anniversary and several government and non-government institutions, departments and ministries are paying tributes to the Father Of Nation in their own way.

The Indian Railways too paid tributes to the iconic freedom fighter by painting its Diesel Locomotives with the Mahatma Gandhi's picture on the backdrop of the Indian National Flag.

As per the information shared by the Indian Railways, 15 Diesel Locomotives with Mahatma Gandhi's painting are running on the Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Konkan route.

The Indian Railways took to its official Twitter handle to share the picture of the same.

Meanwhile, country's flagship airline Air India also paid a unique tribute to Bapu by painting the tail of its A320 aircraft with the photo of Mahatma Gandhi. The aircraft was seen in Air India's hub that is the T3 International Airport in Delhi.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by visiting Raj Ghat on Wednesday morning. Further, the Prime Minister will be flying off to Ahmedabad to attend a program that will be held at the airport where he will be addressing a public meeting as well.

As per the information, PM Modi will also visit Sabarmati Ashram, which is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi. There, the PM will garland the Gandhi statue.

The Prime Minister, who launched the 'Swachh Bharat` campaign in 2014, in remembrance of Gandhi, will take part in an event for cleanliness there. The `Swachh Bharat` campaign was launched to make India open-defecation free, with Gandhi`s iconic spectacles serving as the campaign`s logo.

Indian Railway has earlier taken measures towards 'Clean India' and has banned single-use plastic from October 2nd, 2019.

Several other prominent leaders like BJP veteran LK Advani and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi also arrived at the Raj Ghat to pay tribute to 'Bapu'.

There are a lot of events lined up by the Centre and state governments to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.