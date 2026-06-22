/INC’s consolidation gamble: A strategy born of desperation or lifeline for regional parties?

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in West Bengal and Congress’ return to power in Kerala have set political churnings into motion across the country. While the election results portrayed the BJP as the ultimate poll machine, it gave a wake-up call to the regional parties to rework their strategies. The recent calls by veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for a ‘reunion’ of splinter parties with the Indian National Congress (INC) signal a significant shift in the thinking of veteran leaders. The BJP’s rise in 2026 electoral cycle as a resilient political machine has forced the regional parties, along with the Congress, to shift their tactical focus from mere alliance to building a potential organisational consolidation. Raut's assertion came amid a major political challenge for the regional parties like Sena-UBT and TMC - rebellion of 2/3rd of the elected leaders. This splits pose an existential crisis for the satraps.
Gehlot and Raut, while pitching for the regional satraps’ merger with Congress, hinted that a weaker opposition cannot take on the BJP. Their reunification argument is based on the idea that the splintering of Congress over the last three decades has created a fragmented political landscape. The multi-party contest against the BJP has effectively thinned the opposition vote. By urging parties like the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) to return to the Congress and accept Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, they are attempting to manufacture a ‘binary’ electoral fight to take on the BJP.
The veteran political leaders are of the view that the current political climate, defined by a dominant national narrative, demands a streamlined alternative. If successful, this would consolidate the ‘secular’ or ‘opposition’ vote bank under a unified banner. In this way, the Congress can theoretically prevent the vote-splitting that often benefits the rival NDA parties.
However, this call for unity hits a wall of political reality. The history of regional parties in India is not merely one of separation from Congress; it is a history of empowerment.
Leaders like Mamata Banerjee or Sharad Pawar or YS Jagan Mohan Reddy built their bases precisely by distinguishing themselves from the Congress. They often capitalised on local grievances that the national party failed to address. For a regional leader, merging with the Congress would mean:
* Surrendering Sovereignty: Transforming from a decisive state-level ‘boss’ into a regional cog in the Congress machine.
* Internal Hierarchies: Accepting the authority of the Congress central command and Rahul Gandhi, which many regional satraps have spent their entire careers avoiding.
* Loss of Unique Identity: Regional parties survive on distinct regional identities that the Congress, with its more centralised, pan-Indian focus, often struggles to replicate.
Be it TMC leaders’ rejection of merger talks with Congress or Supriya Sule’s measured dismissal of reunification, the regional players understand that their value to the opposition lies in their independent strength, not in their absorption.
Moreover, the Congress has not much to gain from the merger of weak regional parties, be it a Trinamool Congress or a divided Nationalist Congress Party.
The irony of this call for merger is that it highlights the Congress’s own lack of a ‘vote-winning machine’. The UPA-era model of alliance succeeded because the Congress was strong enough to lead and accommodate others. Today, the Grand Old Party is essentially asking regional entities to surrender their own autonomy to help rebuild a parent organisation because it has struggled to regain its own national footing against the BJP.
For the opposition, the ‘merger’ pitch acts as a double-edged sword. While it keeps the conversation focused on ‘Opposition Unity’, it also risks appearing like an admission of defeat. Any regional party’s merger with Congress will mean an acknowledgment that they can no longer survive or compete effectively on their own.
In the current political ecosystem, the ‘merger’ dream is likely to remain just that: a dream. While both - the regional parties and the Congress - need each other to remain relevant today, the survival lies in sticking together with a separate existence.
The incentives for regional parties to stay independent outweigh the abstract appeal of a unified national front. By staying afloat, the regional parties can maintain control over their cadres, their patronage networks, their state-specific agendas and can avoid getting lost into the national clutter. Unless Congress can demonstrate that it is a ‘rising tide that lifts all boats’ rather than a sinking ship seeking to plug its leaks with the strength of others, the splintered reality of the Indian opposition is here to stay.
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