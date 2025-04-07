Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara on Monday made a shocking comment while reacting to a sexual assault case in Bengaluru and said that though unfortunate, incidents like these occur in large cities like the state capital.

"Incidents like these tend to happen here and there in a big city like this. Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be done in accordance with the law," G. Parmeswara told ANI.

Parmeswara emphasised the need for increased vigilance, adding, "I have also instructed our commissioner to increase beat patrolling."

This comes after a woman was sexually assaulted on a street near Sadduguntepalya, Bengaluru. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras on April 3.

Police said that following the incident, a probe was launched, and an FIR was registered under sections 74, 75, and 78 of the BNS Act.

Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for South East Bengaluru, confirmed that investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the culprit.

The Karnataka Home Minister also responded sharply to the BJP's ongoing criticism, claiming that the opposition has nothing substantial to discuss about the state government's achievements.

"BJP has an opposition; they have nothing else to talk about our government. We have given good governance so far, and we will continue to do that," Parmeswara said.

The minister highlighted the public's positive reception of the government's guarantees, emphasising that they have garnered appreciation, especially at the grassroots level.

"Our guarantees have attracted a lot of appreciation from the people at the grassroots level," he added.

Parmeswara also defended the state's fiscal management, pointing out that the government has been able to balance its finances effectively.

"We have also been able to manage our finances equally well. The budget has been appreciated by and large. There might be some shortcomings, but nevertheless, it has been appreciated," he stated.

Addressing the BJP's "Janakrosh Yatra," Parmeswara argued that it was a reaction to the ruling government's success.

"BJP is not able to digest this, and that is why they have taken out this 'Janakrosh Yatra," he stated.