हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Income Tax department

Income Tax Department carries out searches in Bihar, seizes cash of more than Rs 2.40 crore

The transactions in the undisclosed bank accounts are being examined.

Income Tax Department carries out searches in Bihar, seizes cash of more than Rs 2.40 crore
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has carried out searches in the cases of two Government contractors having premises in Purnea, Katihar and Saharasa and a silk trader in Bhagalpur in Bihar. The searches were based on intelligence gathered, which indicated that large scale unaccounted cash was being generated and used for various purposes.

The contractors were making bogus claims of labour, transportation and fuel expenses, which were found to be not supported by any document. 

Further, they have been found to be withdrawing money in cash from the bank accounts of fictitious parties. Incriminating documents including signed blank cheques have been seized during the searches. 

In some cases, the liabilities were shown to be continuing in the books of accounts for bogus expenses. They were also maintaining undisclosed bank accounts, in which unaccounted cash was being deposited which was used for making fixed deposits, which in turn were pledged to Government departments as security for getting contracts. 

Large cash withdrawals have also been noticed in these bank accounts. The assessees could not explain the purpose of these cash withdrawals. The transactions in the undisclosed bank accounts are being examined.

During the search, unaccounted cash, fixed deposits and bullion of more than Rs 2.40 crore have reportedly been seized. 

In the case of the silk trader, the unaccounted stock has also been detected. Evidence indicating suppression of income of about Rs 10 crore, along with documents showing large unaccounted investments in immovable properties have been found and seized. These properties are in the process of being valued and attached.

Further investigations are in progress.

Live TV

Tags:
Income Tax departmentBihar
Next
Story

Gang robs lorry carrying smartphones worth crores on Chennai-Mumbai highway
  • 76,51,107Confirmed
  • 1,15,914Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M23S

IPL Masala Unlock: Watch super analysis of match in baua style