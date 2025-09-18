Advertisement
'Incorrect And Baseless': ECI Slams Rahul Gandhi's Online Vote Deletion Claim

Election Commission of India on Thursday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation that somebody tried to delete over 6018 votes in Karnataka's Aland constituency in the 2023 election, saying allegations made by the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition are incorrect and baseless.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
ECI and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo: IANS/ANI)

