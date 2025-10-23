Incredible Tradition Lives On In Jharkhand: Entire Village’s Cattle Grazed, Managed By One Family At A Time

Kodarma: In an era where small misunderstandings often escalate into conflicts and people harbour resentments, villages in Jharkhand’s Kodarma district continue to uphold a unique tradition that keeps the community tightly knit.

The practice of collective cattle grazing exemplifies cooperation, discipline and shared responsibility, preserving a sense of unity across generations.

Residents upholding this tradition said that the tradition was initiated decades ago by village elders with the consensus of the community.

Back then, she said, villagers decided that each family would take turns grazing the entire herd, ensuring everyone saved both time and labour.

The arrangement, maintained without any government intervention, continues with commitment and discipline even today.

Each morning, the village gathers in an open field where all the cattle are assembled. The family whose turn it is for that day takes responsibility for grazing the entire herd. Others focus on their farms and household chores. Each family’s turn is fixed, and no one shirks this duty.

Discipline is a central feature of the tradition. Families who fail to attend their grazing duties face a fine. This ensures that collective work is never neglected.

Villagers regard this tradition as a priceless inheritance from their ancestors and take pride in passing it down from generation to generation.

In today’s world, this extraordinary practice offers a rare example of rural culture, cooperation and self-reliance, serving as an inspiring model for modern society.