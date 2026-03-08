IND vs NZ Men’s T20 World Cup final 2026: Ahmedabad Traffic advisory | Check alternate routes

Ahead of the ICC T20 Men’s T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the traffic police issued a traffic advisory amid expected large crowd turnout.

Ahmedabad City Traffic Police has issued restrictions or diversions on key routes near the stadium ahead of the Men’s 2026 T20 World Cup final.

Commuters are advised to plan according to the issued traffic advisory and avoid restricted routes.

Key diversions and alternate routes

According to the issued advisory by Ahmedabad Police, Vehicle entry and exit will be restricted on the route from Janpath T-Junction to Motera Stadium Main Gate via Krupa Residency T-Junction and Motera Village T-Junction.

Drivers coming from Tapovan Circle towards ONGC Four Roads via Chandkheda should use the Motera Village entry-exit route instead.

Vehicles heading from Krupa Residency T-Junction to Rana Statue Four Roads should take Koteshwar Road as an alternative.

These diversions aim to manage heavy traffic during the Men’s 2026 T20 World Cup final and ensure smooth, safe movement around the stadium.

Police have imposed curfew-like restrictions in certain areas under Section 33 of the Gujarat Police Act, 1951, within the Ahmedabad City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

The restrictions will be in effect on March 8 from 10:00 AM until midnight, continuing from 12:00 midnight to 2:00 AM on March 9.

Authorities warn that violations will lead to legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and Section 131 of the Gujarat Police Act. Police personnel are authorised to register offences and act against violators.

Heightened security in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G S Malik outlined robust security for the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium. Over 3,000 police officers and 1,000 home guards will deploy, supervised by a joint commissioner, 12 DCPs, and other ranks, with holding areas near Gates 1 and 2 to prevent stampedes.

Three anti-drone systems and eight teams are ready, alongside CCTV coverage and special crowd management, urging public transport use to ease traffic.

#WATCYH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: On security arrangements ahead of India vs New Zealand final match, Police Commissioner, Ahmedabad, G S Malik says, "... The police have made extensive preparations for the T20 World Cup final to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Over 3,000… pic.twitter.com/JEsJddfg1w — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2026

“The police have made extensive preparations for the T20 World Cup final to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Over 3,000 police officers and around 1,000 home guards will be deployed. Holding areas have been set up near Gates 1 and 2 on the main road to prevent stampedes. A joint commissioner, twelve DCPs, and officers of various ranks will oversee the arrangements. Three anti‑drone systems and eight teams will be deployed. The public is urged to use public transport, such as buses and the metro, to avoid traffic... CCTV cameras have been installed, and all the special arrangements are in place to manage the crowd,” said GS Malik, per ANI.

Restricted items at the venue

Apart from the traffic advisory, authorities also issued a list of prohibited items at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Restricted items at the venue include water bottles or beverages brought from outside, food items from outside, alcohol, lighters and matchboxes, sharp objects like knives or cutters, firecrackers or explosive materials, large bags or backpacks, glass bottles or glass items, drones or professional cameras with large lenses, large banners or posters with sticks, and power banks, walkie-talkies, or Bluetooth devices.









