IND Vs NZ Men's T20 World Cup Final: Inside Indian team's celebrations as Arshdeep Singh shares viral videos and photos | WATCH

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh shared several post-match videos with teammates and head coach Gautam Gambhir on his Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse of the Men in Blue celebrating their remarkable triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Here are some of the videos Arshdeep Singh shared after the match:

With head coach Gautam Gambhir:

With wicketkeeper and batsman Sanju Samson:

With wicketkeeper and batsman with Ishan Kishan:

Watch video:

Meanwhile, earlier, Arshdeep Singh credited the team’s depth and collective strength after the victory in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

According to IANS, speaking of the squad’s confidence throughout the tournament, the Indian pacer said the belief came from the sheer number of game-changers in the side.

“And it’s a fantastic team, there are match-winners everywhere in this team, so there was belief from the start that we would perform well, and whatever the result is, that’s just the topping on the cake,” he told broadcasters after the game.

Despite playing a key role in India’s bowling effort, Arshdeep admitted that the scale of the achievement had not yet fully sunk in.

“I don’t really know what the emotion feels like right now, sir. At the moment it feels good because we’re winning, but in two or three days we’ll know when the emotions sink in, how it actually feels.”

IND Vs NZ Men's T20 Final

India became the first team to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title, win three world crowns, and clinch the trophy on home soil after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final played in front of 86, 824 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India’s victory was built on a dominant batting display led by Samson’s 89 off 46 balls, supported by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The bowlers then sealed the contest early, with Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel dismantling New Zealand’s top order to secure a comprehensive 96-run win.

Brief scores:

India 255/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Ishan Kishan 54; James Neesham 3-46, Rachin Ravindra 1-32) beat New Zealand 159 all out in 19 overs (Tim Seifert 52, Mitchell Santner 43; Jasprit Bumrah 4-15, Axar Patel 3-27) by 96 runs.

(with IANS inputs)

