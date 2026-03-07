IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Indian Railways run special trains from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune to Ahmedabad for fans; Check routes, date and timings

India-New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: After defeating England in the semi-final, India will face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the final encounter, Central Railway has announced two special trains between Maharashtra and Ahmedabad to facilitate cricket fans travelling to the venue.

The trains will run on special fares between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Ahmedabad on March 7 and March 9. Adding further, Northern Railway has announced a special train from Delhi to Sabarmati for fans who want to watch the match live at the stadium. The initiative aims to ensure smoother and more convenient travel for cricket enthusiasts planning to attend the high-profile final.

Special train between Delhi to Sabarmati: Timings and route

The train will depart from New Delhi Railway Station on March 7 at 11:45 PM and will reach Sabarmati tomorrow at 2:30 PM, passing through Delhi Cantt, Gurugram and Jaipur. The train number 04062 will have 19 coaches in total, including Third AC and Second AC coaches.

Special trains between CSMT to Ahmedabad: Timings and route

On Saturday, train number 01153 will depart from CSMT at 10:05 PM and arrive in Ahmedabad at 6:40 AM the next day (Sunday). The return service, train number 01154, will depart from Ahmedabad at 4 AM on Monday (March 9) and arrive at CSMT at 12:55 PM the same day. During the journey, both trains will halt at Dadar, Thane, Vasai Road, Surat, and Vadodara. Each train will have 18 AC third economy coaches along with two generator cars. (Also Read: India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs Explained: Rs 75,000 duty-free limit, laptop and camera rules under new baggage rules 2026)

Special trains between Pune and Ahmedabad

Train number 01417 will leave from Pune at 5:30 PM on March 7 and arrive at Ahmedabad at 5:30 AM the next day. The return service (train number 01418) will depart from Ahmedabad at 2 AM on March 9 and reach Pune at 12:10 PM on the same day. These special trains will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat and Vadodara.

Special trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad

Train No. 09027/09028 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad AC Superfast Tejas Special will operate two special trips. Train No. 09027 (Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Special) will depart from Mumbai Central at 11:45 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2026, and reach Ahmedabad at 8:30 AM on Sunday. Train No. 09028 (Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Special) will depart from Ahmedabad at 3:00 AM on Monday, March 9, 2026, and arrive at Mumbai Central at 11:15 AM on the same day. This train will also halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, and Vadodara stations in both directions.

For detailed information regarding the timings and halts of the special train, passengers are advised to visit the official website http://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES mobile application.

IND-NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India aims to rewrite history

India have never beaten New Zealand in the history of the T20 World Cup. However, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side now has a chance to change that record. The team will also be aiming to make history by becoming the first side to win the global tournament in consecutive editions. Adding further, India will look to become the first team to lift the T20 World Cup trophy on home soil.