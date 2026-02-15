IND Vs PAK: ‘Pak is our enemy and must be dealt with accordingly’; opposition ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa took a firm stance on India's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, insisting the neighboring country be treated as an enemy on Sunday.

"Pakistan is our nation's enemy and must be treated as such, we have no dealings with them. Those on the border know how Pakistan is waging a proxy war against India," said Randhawa, a Congress MP from Punjab's border district of Gurdaspur.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut ramped up his criticism, alleging India-Pakistan cricket matches fuel massive betting profits.

The match is set for Sunday evening, February 15, in Colombo. "This isn't an India-Pakistan clash, it's Jay Shah versus Pakistan. Indians don't want it," Raut declared at a Mumbai press conference, targeting the ICC chief. Jay Shah has yet to respond.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pakistan has reversed its boycott of the group-stage match. Initially, the team planned to skip it in solidarity with Bangladesh, which withdrew after the ICC denied its plea to move venues out of India over security fears.

The dispute arose when BJP leaders and Hindu right-wing groups protested against Hindu killings in Bangladesh and opposed IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, also a minister in Shehbaz Sharif's government, is likely to attend Sunday's match and hold talks with ICC officials on the sidelines, according to reports. Naqvi had controversially taken the Asia Cup trophy last October after Team India refused to accept it from him as Asian Cricket Council chairman.

Social media erupted over the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash, with #BoycottPak topping trends in India and growing calls for a diplomatic snub before the tense Colombo face-off. With the game nearing, Colombo's stadium ramped up security amid dueling protests from Indian expats and Pakistani communities.











