New Delhi: On the occasion of 76th Indian Independence Day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party MPs Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday (August 15, 2022) took part in the party's 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' in the national capital.

“Greetings on Independence Day. Message is that we should remember our martyrs, citizens & leaders who sacrificed their lives for independence and due to whom we're independent today. Together we'll be ready to take a decision for our country and take it forward,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Greetings on #IndependenceDay. Message is that we should remember our martyrs, citizens & leaders who sacrificed their lives for independence & due to whom we're independent today. Together we'll be ready to take a decision for our country & take it forward: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra https://t.co/fGO1SixxhC pic.twitter.com/kRjNZuGz8Y — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

The leaders of the party also took a pledge at Gandhi Smriti to serve the country as members of the party and work towards the unity of the nation.