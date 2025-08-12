Independence Day 2025: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Deploys Tight Security For Rehearsal

As India is ready to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, the national capital is bustling with patriotic enthusiasm.

The grand event at the Red Fort will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag, followed by the Guard of Honour, national anthem, 21-gun salute, and aerial flower shower from Indian Air Force helicopters.

Ahead of the celebrations, Delhi Police held a high-level review of security arrangements involving snipers, anti-drone systems, facial recognition technology, and patrols by over 10,000 personnel around key venues.

Private security guards named as 'Praharis' have also joined the effort, over 4,000 personnel are trained and deployed across the national capital to assist in situational awareness, crowd control, and threat detection.

Schools too have joined the patriotic spirit via the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, engaging students in letter-writing to armed forces, wall murals, tricolour crafts, and other creative activities.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory urging commuters to avoid a few roads around the Red Fort from 4 AM to 10 AM, when the full-dress rehearsal will take place.

Roads that may be avoided from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM on August 13, 2025:

North - South Access

Alternative- 1: Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjang Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg - Kautilya Marg - S Marg - 11 Murti - Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street-Mandir Marg - Panchkuian Road - Rani Jhansi Road and reach their destinations in North Delhi and vice-versa.

Alternative- 2: Reach Connaught Place - Minto Road - Bhavbhuti Marg - Ajmeri Gate -Shradhanand Marg - Lahori Gate Chowk - Naya Bazar - Peeli Kothi - S.P. Mukherjee Marg up to ODRS and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

East- West Access

1. NH-24 (NH-9)-Nizamuddin Khatta - Barapula Road - under AJIMS Flyover - Ring Road

2. DND-Barapulla Road further as per 1 above OR via Ashramon Ring Road & proceed

3. NH-24 (NH-9)- Nizamuddin Khalta-Fing Road-Shairon Road-Mathura Road-Subrahmanyam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg- Prithviraj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal

AlalurkMarg-Panchsheel Marg-SP Marg/Ridge Road accordingly and vice versa.

4. Vikas Marg- IP Marg- DDU Marg- Minto Road then either via Connaught Place or Ajmeri

Gate-DBG & proceed further.

5. Pusta Road (Shastri Park)-GT Road-Yudhister Setu-ISBT Kashmir Gate and proceed accordingly via Ring Road or Rani Jhans Road.

DND - NH24 (NHS) - Yudhister Setu - Signature Bridge - Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring Road.

Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed.

People are advised to reach early to avoid last minute rush & inconvenience.

Key approach routes will be closed, commercial and interstate buses are restricted, while city buses will face instructed diversions.

Alternate bus routes and DTC recovery van instructions have been shared officially by the Delhi police, along with emergency helpline support. Commuters are advised to travel carefully, use public transport, and follow updates from Delhi Traffic Police on X.

Residents and visitors are advised to cooperate with authorities, embrace the spirit of the nation, and witness the celebrations with pride and responsibility.