Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Delivers His Longest I-Day Speech – From Demography To Operation Sindoor | CHECK Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Friday. His speech lasted for 1 hour and 43 minutes (103 minutes) marking his longest I-Day speech till date.

Not just his longest Independence Day speech, this was PM Modi's 12th address on this occasion and now he has given more consecutive addresses than former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who gave 11 consecutive addresses and 16 in total.

PM Modi Independence Day Speech - Highlights

1- In his address on the occasion of 79th Independence Day, PM Modi praised the wonders of Made in India in ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“We have seen the wonders of Made in India in Operation Sindoor. Even the enemy was shocked at the kind of ammunition that was destroying them within seconds. Had we not been self-reliant, would we have been able to carry out Operation Sindoor at such a level? In the last 10 years, we set our target to become self-reliant in the defence sector, and today we are seeing the results,” he said.

2- “We are all seeing the feat in the space sector and we are filled with pride. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from ISS and in the coming few days, he is coming to India. In space, we are preparing for Gaganyaan, as Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We are also working towards building our own Space Station. I am proud that more than 300 startups in the country are working just in the space sector. Among those 300 startups, thousands of youth are working with full capability. This is the strength of the youth of our country and this is our trust in th youth of our country,” he added.

3- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'High-Power Demography Mission' and said, “I would like to alert the nation about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the country's demography is being changed, seeds of a new crisis are being sown. Infiltrators are snatching away the livelihood of the youth of my country. Infiltrators are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country. This will not be tolerated. These infiltrators mislead innocent tribals and capture their land. The country will not tolerate this.”

4- PM Modi also announced next-generation GST reforms and stated, “This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you... Over the past eight years, we have undertaken a major reform in GST... We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden across the country”

5- “Today, when economic selfishness is rising day by day in the global situation, it is the need of the hour that we don't sit crying over those crises. Himmat ke saath apni lakeer ko lambi karein...If we take that path, no selfishness will not able to entangle us,” he said.

6- The Prime Minister also launched a scheme worth Rs. 1 lakh crore for the youth of India.

“My country’s youth, today is 15th August, and on this very day, we are launching a scheme worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the youth of our country. From today, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is being implemented... Under this scheme, young men and women getting their first job in the private sector will receive Rs 15,000 from the government. Companies that create more employment opportunities will also be given incentive amounts. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana will create nearly 3.5 crore new employment opportunities for the youth,” he elaborated.

Sudarshan Chakra Mission

The PM also announced the ambitious “Sudarshan Chakra Mission,” aimed at bolstering India's national security over the next decade.

Emphasizing self-reliance, PM Modi stated that by 2035, the nation seeks to expand, strengthen, and modernize its security framework, drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra.

