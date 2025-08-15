Independence Day 2025: Special Beating Retreat Ceremony At Attari-Wagah Border Draws Huge Crowd

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day today on August 15, 2025, the patriotic fervor will extend beyond Delhi to the Attari-Wagah border, where a special Beating Retreat Ceremony is set to take place.

The event, held every evening, takes on added significance on Independence Day, attracting thousands of spectators to witness the vibrant display of discipline, pride, and tradition.

The celebrations began in Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the National Flag and addressed the nation from the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, preparations are in full swing for the evening’s ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border, just 30 km from Amritsar.

Though the lowering of the flag ceremony is a daily ritual between India and Pakistan, the Independence Day edition is especially charged with emotion.

The event lasts for about an hour and begins with an energetic parade by the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) from India and the Pakistani Rangers.

In the evening, the iron gates between the two nations are opened, the national flags are lowered simultaneously, folded with respect, and handed over to the respective forces.

In a symbolic gesture of peace, soldiers from both sides shake hands before the gates close. The ceremony concludes with colourful lights illuminating the border, as the crowd erupts in cheers and applause.

This ceremonial tradition, which started in 1959 as a mark of cooperation between India and Pakistan, has been a major tourist attraction since then.

On Independence Day, the number of visitors are more, with people arriving from across the country to experience the Patriotic atmosphere.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony is broadcasted live on television channels and streamed on official YouTube platforms, allowing audiences across India and abroad to join in the celebration virtually.

With the combination of military precision, national pride, and the spirit of unity, the Independence Day Beating Retreat at Attari-Wagah stands as a powerful reminder of India’s journey over the past 79 years and the unwavering spirit of its people.