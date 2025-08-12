Independence Day 2025: Full Traffic Restrictions For Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad - What Commuters Must Know

Severe traffic restrictions and additional security arrangements are being enforced in Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad in anticipation of India's 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. Travelers are recommended to schedule their travel well in advance since authorities have made certain restrictions on heavy vehicles as well as road closures, especially near the Red Fort.

Gurugram Traffic Restrictions:

Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering Delhi from Gurugram during two critical times:

Full-Dress Rehearsal: Between 5:00 PM on August 12 and 1:30 PM on August 13.

Main Event: Between 5:00 PM on August 14 and 1:30 PM on August 15.

The drivers are advised to take the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway for inter-district or inter-state travel and park only in authorised parking spaces.

Faridabad Traffic Restrictions:

Faridabad will have a total ban on heavy vehicles entering Delhi during these time slots:

Full-Dress Rehearsal: August 12, 10:00 PM to August 13, 2:00 PM.

Main Event: August 14, 10:00 PM to August 15, 2:00 PM.

Restricted roads are key border crossings and main roads like Badarpur Border, Prahladpur, Karni Singh Shooting Range, Surajkund Gol Chakkar, and portions of NH-19 (Palwal Road).

Exemptions: Goods vehicles carrying necessities such as milk, fruits, vegetables, medicines, and petrol will be exempted, along with emergency vehicles like fire, ambulance, and police vehicles. Special allowances from government or administrative order will also be exempted. There will be stern action against violators under the Motor Vehicles Act. For support, the Faridabad Traffic Police Helpline can be contacted at 0129-2267201 or 2225999.

Delhi Traffic Plan for 13 August and 15 August (Red Fort Area):

When the Prime Minister is addressing the nation from the Red Fort, on 13 August, there will be a full-dress rehearsal during which heavy traffic restrictions within the monument area will be imposed from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Only marked vehicles carrying valid passes will be allowed in the areas. The same restrictions will be followed on 15 August for the final Independence Day ceremony.

Road Closures (4:00 AM – 10:00 AM on August 13 and 15):

Netaji Subhash Marg – Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk

Lothian Road – GPO to Fountain Chowk

S.P. Mukherjee Marg – Yamuna Bazar to Red Fort

Chandni Chowk Road – Fountain Chowk to Red Fort

Nishad Raj Marg – Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Roads to Avoid (4:00 AM – 10:00 AM on August 13 and 15):

Ring Road from ISBT to Rajghat

Outer Ring Road from Wazirabad to ITO

Vikas Marg from ITO to Lal Qila

Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Nizamuddin Bridge to ISBT

Other connecting roads as per diversions.

Commercial and Public Transport Restrictions:

Goods Vehicles: Restricted between ISBT and Nizamuddin Bridge from 11:00 PM on August 12 to 11:00 AM on August 13, and again between 11:00 PM on August 14 and 11:00 AM on August 15.

Interstate Buses: Will reach at other ISBTs based on their route

City Buses: Will sidestep routes going through main restricted places such as Red Fort and New Delhi Railway Station, with alternative routes available.

Public Safety Advisory:

Tourists to event venues are strictly discouraged from bringing prohibited items including cameras, binoculars, handbags, umbrellas, matchboxes, water bottles, and tiffin boxes. In addition, unmanned aerial vehicles, drones, para-gliders, microlight planes, hot air balloons, and all other such objects are strictly prohibited above Delhi from August 9 through August 15, 2025, as part of increased security measures.

Officials are requesting the public to comply with traffic police and security forces, pre-plan their trips well in advance, and use public transport whenever feasible to guarantee a safe and smooth celebration of Independence Day.

Helplines:

Traffic Helpline: 011-25844444, 1095 (24 hours)

Police Help: 112

Information Sharing: 14567