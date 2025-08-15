Advertisement
INDEPENDENCE DAY 2025

Independence Day 2025: Unsung Women Heroes Who Shaped India’s Freedom Through Courage And Sacrifice

India’s 79th Independence Day is a moment not only to celebrate freedom but also to reflect on the countless untold stories that made it possible. While history often highlights prominent leaders, the nation’s journey to independence was also shaped by extraordinary women whose courage, resilience, and determination left an indelible mark. Scroll down to read more. 

Written By Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 10:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Independence Day 2025: Every year on 15th August, India celebrates its freedom. Independence Day reminds us about the sacrifices, struggles, and dreams that forged our nation. As India marks its 79th Independence Day today in 2025, it's an opportunity to honour not just the leaders but also the women whose courage and contributions shaped the journey to freedom.

Often overshadowed in mainstream narratives, women played pivotal roles not just as supporters but as leaders, reformers, strategists, and warriors. From the battlefields to classrooms, their efforts helped define India’s path to independence.

Also Read: 79th Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights India's Journey, Constitution's Guiding Light

Rani Lakshmi Bai

Born in 1828, she became the Queen of Jhansi and led a ferocious resistance against the British during the 1857 Rebellion, refusing to surrender her kingdom. Her bravery became the symbol of resistance and nationalism in India.

Bhikaji Cama

Bhikaji Cama was a revolutionary and advocate. She is historically recognized for unfurling one of the earliest versions of India's flag at the Stuttgart Socialist Conference in 1907 in Germany, an act that symbolized and raised awareness about the freedom of India overseas.

Sarojini Naidu

Sarojini Naidu became the first woman president of the Indian National Congress. She played a vital role in the nonviolent movements with Mahatma Gandhi, representing India at the Round Table Conference and enduring multiple imprisonments.

Matangini Hazra

Matangini Hazra, also known as Gandhi Buri, was 73 when she led a procession during the Quit India Movement in 1942. Defying orders to stop, she continued marching with the Indian flag until she was shot by British police.

Kanaklata Barua

She was only 17 when she was trying to hoist the Indian flag at the Gohpur police station in Assam. Defying orders to stop, she was shot dead, becoming a symbol of youthful bravery and sacrifice.

Also Read: Independence Day: Congress Leaders Honour Freedom Fighters, Stress Justice & Brotherhood

Pritilata Waddedar

In 1932, she led a daring armed attack on the Pahartali European Club, which bore the sign “Dogs and Indians not allowed.” Wounded in the raid, she consumed cyanide to avoid capture, becoming a martyr for India’s cause.

The stories of these remarkable women remind us that the fight for independence was not fought solely with swords, guns, and flags but also with silent endurance, personal sacrifices, and the courage to defy societal norms. The struggles of women were beyond the battles and public protests; it was their long separations from families, loss of loved ones, and a constant risk of imprisonment or death. As we celebrate Independence Day 2025, let us remember that India’s freedom was woven from both the visible heroism on the streets and the quiet resilience in countless unseen moments of sacrifice.

