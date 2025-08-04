Independence Day 2025: Wait, Is It 78th Or 79th? All Details Explained Here

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, a common question resurfaces: Will this be the 78th or the 79th celebration? The nation gained freedom from British rule in 1947, after nearly two centuries of struggle, countless sacrifices, and an unwavering determination to secure a life free from oppression.

On Independence Day, India pulls out all the stops as the nation submerges in the tricolors and the patriotic songs echo through the land with each citizen filling up with a feeling of pride. It is a day to remember and honor the immense sacrifices made by freedom fighters, whose stories continue to inspire generations.

Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day of India?

The confusion over whether India is celebrating its 78th or 79th Independence Day stems from how the years are counted.

While India gained freedom on August 15, 1947, the question arises: should that year be considered the first Independence Day, or should the count begin from the first anniversary in 1948?

To clarify, India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day this year, as it marks the 79th anniversary of the country’s freedom from British rule.

A release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has helped clarify the confusion.

"As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today extended an invitation to all citizens to contribute their thoughts and ideas for his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15," said a PMO release dated August 1.

78th Independence Day of India

Last year, a day ahead of Independence Day, President Draupadi Murmu said, “I am delighted to see the nation prepare to celebrate the 78th Independence Day. Witnessing the tri-colour unfurl on this occasion, be it at the Red Fort, at state capitals, or in local neighbourhoods, always thrills our hearts. It is an expression of the joy of being part of our great nation, along with more than 1.4 billion fellow Indians. Just as we celebrate various festivals with our families, we celebrate our Independence Day and Republic Day with our family, which comprises our fellow citizens.”

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on Independence Day, said that India aims to accelerate progress in every sector, focusing on three key areas, including creating new opportunities across all sectors, strengthening the supporting infrastructure required for evolving systems, and enhancing the basic amenities for our citizens.

Meanwhile, the PM had also highlighted that less government interference in the lives of citizens is an important part of our vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.