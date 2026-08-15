/Independence Day 2026: 13 years, 13 iconic Turban looks of PM Modi at the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort on Saturday in a traditional and colourful outfit. This year, it was a bright red Bandhani-print safa with yellow, green, and white tie-dye patterns woven through it, standing out the way his headgear tends to.
For his 13th consecutive Independence Day address, he paired that vibrant safa with a crisp white kurta and matching pyjama. A brown Nehru jacket finished the look, and then there was the small detail: a tricolour pocket square, just enough to bring in a subtle nod to the national colours.
The red Bandhani safa is a part of something that's become tradition by now. PM Modi's Independence Day look, built around these colourful turbans, goes all the way back to his first Red Fort address in 2014. Every year since, that headgear's been one of the most talked-about pieces of the whole appearance.
Over the years, PM Modi’s turbans have featured different colours, patterns and traditional styles, often reflecting India’s rich textile heritage and regional craftsmanship. From Bandhani to Leheriya-inspired designs, each year’s headgear has brought a distinct cultural touch to his Independence Day attire.
His turban choices have also become a talking point beyond politics, attracting attention from fashion enthusiasts and those interested in India’s diverse traditional crafts.
Here’s a colourful trip down memory lane as we revisit PM Modi’s striking Independence Day turbans and the traditional styles he has worn at the Red Fort over the years.
For his first Independence Day address, PM Modi made a vibrant start with a bright red Jodhpuri Bandhej turban, complemented by eye-catching green accents.
PM Modi opted for a bright yellow turban featuring a bold, multi-coloured criss-cross pattern in red and deep green.
He chose a vibrant Bandhej turban in pink and yellow, showcasing the traditional tie-and-dye style. The look was completed with a long, flowing tail.
A bright combination of red and yellow stood out in his turban this year, with a delicate golden criss-cross pattern adding an elegant touch.
PM Modi went for a bright saffron turban decorated with subtle red motifs. Its long, flowing tail added to the traditional look.
Highlighting Rajasthan’s rich textile tradition, he wore a multi-coloured safa featuring the popular Leheriya wave pattern.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi chose a saffron and cream safa with a long trailing end. He paired it with a white and saffron stole that also served as a face covering.
Saffron was once again the main colour, this time paired with red patterns and a long pink trail that gave the turban a distinctive look.
Inspired by the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, PM Modi wore a white turban with saffron and green stripes, reflecting the colours of the national flag.
The traditional Rajasthani Bandhani print returned, with the turban featuring a vibrant mix of yellow, green and red.
PM Modi opted for a Leheriya-style turban featuring bold orange, dark green and yellow stripes. A long, neatly pleated tail completed the look.
For India's 79th Independence Day, PM Modi went for an all-saffron look. He paired a saffron safa with a matching waistcoat and a crisp tricolour stole.
PM Modi’s Independence Day turbans have become more than just a part of his annual wardrobe. Over the years, the colourful safas have showcased India’s rich textile traditions, regional craftsmanship and cultural diversity. From bright Bandhej and Leheriya designs to saffron and tricolour-inspired looks, each year has brought a different style to the Red Fort.
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