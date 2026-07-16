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  • /Independence Day 2026: ASI orders Red Fort closure from July 15 to August 15 over security arrangements

Independence Day 2026: ASI orders Red Fort closure from July 15 to August 15 over security arrangements

Red Fort shut: During the closure period, public access to the monument is restricted to ensure smooth preparations for the celebrations.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Independence Day 2026: ASI orders Red Fort closure from July 15 to August 15 over security arrangements

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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