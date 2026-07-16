/Independence Day 2026: ASI orders Red Fort closure from July 15 to August 15 over security arrangements

Red Fort shut: Delhi's historic Red Fort will remain shut to visitors from July 15 to August 15, 2026, as extensive security arrangements and preparations get underway for this year's Independence Day celebrations at the monument.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has confirmed that the closure has been taken in view of the security arrangements and preparations for the Independence Day celebrations, with restrictions set to be lifted on the afternoon of August 15, after the official ceremony concludes.
The order barring general tourist entry has reportedly been issued under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959.
Every August 15, the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a tradition that has continued since India's independence in 1947.
To organise the event, elaborate security arrangements are put in place well in advance, with stringent security measures implemented across the Red Fort complex and surrounding areas each year.
During the closure period, public access to the monument is restricted to ensure smooth preparations for the celebrations.
The weeks leading up to Independence Day typically see barricading, stage construction, technical installations and heightened security checks across the fort premises.
Security arrangements, beautification, repair work, stage construction and other preparations at the Red Fort have been intensified in view of the event this year as well.
Along with restricting general entry, the evening Jai Hind sound and light show also stands suspended during this preparation phase.
The monument is expected to be accessible to the public again from August 16, once the Independence Day celebrations conclude and security agencies formally clear the site for general entry.
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