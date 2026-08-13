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Independence Day 2026: Intel issues high-level terror alerts as Akshardham mastermind plots attacks

A primary concern highlighted in the intelligence warnings involves Farhatullah Ghori, the mastermind behind the 2002 Akshardham temple attack. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: Intel issues high-level terror alerts as Akshardham mastermind plots attacks

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