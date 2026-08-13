/Independence Day 2026: Intel issues high-level terror alerts as Akshardham mastermind plots attacks

In a concerning development, intelligence agencies have issued multiple high-level terror alerts ahead of the India's 80th independence day celebrations. The alerts have put security forces on edge across the country from Kashmir to Delhi. According to intelligence documents accessed by Zee News, security threats are particularly elevated for the next two to three days, with agencies warning that terrorists may attempt to execute major attacks during this window.
A primary concern highlighted in the intelligence warnings involves Farhatullah Ghori, the mastermind behind the 2002 Akshardham temple attack. Ghori, a most-wanted Indian terrorist currently operating from Pakistan, is reportedly planning fresh terror strikes. Investigators revealed that he is utilizing social media under the alias "Student of Hind" to radicalize Indian Muslim youth and orchestrate suicide attacks. Additionally, security agencies have successfully decoded and intercepted separate operational plans hatched by Jaish-e-Mohammed to preempt any hostile designs.
In response to the multi-layered threat matrix, police and intelligence services have transitioned into a state of maximum readiness, extending from Kashmir all the way to the national capital. Delhi has been placed under an impenetrable security umbrella with the deployment of elite forces and high-level emergency preparedness.
Elite Deployment: Every nook and corner of the Red Fort will see heavy deployment, including Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, National Security Guard (NSG) "hit teams," and specialized snipers.
Emergency Preparedness: Dedicated National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams will remain stationed on standby to tackle any unforeseen contingencies.
Advanced Surveillance: Crowd movements and vehicular traffic are being intensely monitored using a network of over 2,000 CCTV cameras, alongside high-tech facial recognition systems and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.
Personnel Strength: More than 5,000 security personnel will be deployed directly in and around the Red Fort perimeter to ensure absolute safety during the national celebrations.
As part of preparations for the 80th Independence Day celebrations, a full dress rehearsal was held at the national Capital's historic Red Fort on Thursday. The rehearsals were conducted amid heightened security deployment in the national Capital as well as tight traffic arrangements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on August 15 is expected to draw large crowds and involve extensive restrictions on movement in the capital city.
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