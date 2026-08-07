/Independence Day 2026: Remembering 5 fearless women freedom fighters history forgot

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, we are reminded that our hard-won freedom was built on the collective sacrifices of thousands, not the efforts of any single individual. While history remembers many prominent figures, India’s freedom struggle was powered by countless unsung heroes—brave souls who led from the front lines of the movement only to be largely forgotten by time. Here, we bring you five freedom fighters whose names you may not have heard:
Sivagami Ammayar was born to Marimuthu Mudaliyar and Chinnathai in 1933 at Annasagaram village in Dharmapuri district. Sivagami Ammayar migrated to Malaysia with her family, where her father worked on a tea estate. She studied at Jai Hind Hindu Padasalai in Kuala Lumpur. She was inspired by Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s speech and joined the Indian National Army in the ‘Balak Sena’ group for small boys and girls at the age of 11. She served as a caretaker and head of the social welfare hostel between 1942 and 1945. During that time, she did a street play titled "Veera Vanitha along with her brother Parantham and went from street to street, creating a desire for freedom among people and raising funds for the INA. Netaji was inspired by Sivagami Ammayar and asked her to come to Burma, but Sivagami refused to go to Burma. During the Second World War, Sivagami and her brother Paranthaman rescued people who were injured by bombs at Sarkar Camp. In 1943, British troops captured the Social Welfare Hostel and asked her to dance in front of British officials. But Sivagami Ammayar bravely refused to dance. In 1973, the then-Tamil Nadu government honoured her with the ‘Tyaga Chemmal’ Award. In 1993, she was honoured by Dr. J. Jayalalitha, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Srijukta Bhogeswari Phukanani was a resident of Barhampur, Nowgong. On September 18, 1942, the people of Barhampur captured the Shanti Sena camp and occupied it, and to celebrate the occasion, they arranged a feast. When people were taking their food, the military party appeared there. Pratap Chandra Sarma, who was present in this religious gathering, came out of it and explained the situation to V.H. Ruse, ICS, the Special Magistrate. Sarma told Ruse that the people would disperse after taking the prasad and that no use of force was needed to disperse them. Ruse then had some talk with the caption Finish, and Sarma expected all the while that everything would go smoothly. But the conciliatory move of Sarma was sharply reported with the immediate arrest of Sarma and eleven others, and they were removed some distance away in a military van. The military then began kicking the people left and right, and the sacred Prasad was trampled upon under the military boots. Seeing this huge assembly of people got me infuriated. They stood and began to shout Bande Mataram. Sarma was brought back to the place to pacify the crowd. In the meantime, hearing the shout of Bande Mataram, a number of people from the neighboring village, including women, came to the field, headed by Srimati Ratnabala Phukan, carrying a Congress flag in her hand. Her mother, Srijukta Bhogeswari Phukanani, accompanied her. Srijukta Bhogeswari Phukanani participated in this procession against the military act, shouting Bande Mataram. The military party blocked their progress along the public path. Captain Finish attempted to snatch the Congress flag from the hands of Ratnabala but could only do so after a hard struggle. Saying that she would not allow the national flag to be dishonored, Ratnabala boldly came up to Captain Finish. Captain Finish and Captain Montgomery whipped out their revolvers from their pockets and began shooting at random, which resulted in the killing of Srijukta Bhogeswari Phukanani and others.
Saraswati Devi was popularly known as the Iron Lady of Bihar. She was born on 5 February 1901 in Hazaribagh. Her father Rai Chaudhary Vishnudayal Sinha, was a professor of oriental languages at St. Columba’s College, Hazaribagh. When she was eleven years old, her mother died. She was married to Shri Kedar Nath, son of Baija Nath Sahay in 1913. Saraswati Devi joined the national movement at an early age. In her student life, she was inspired by the thrilling events of the creation of the separate provinces of Bihar and Orissa and also by the glorious victory of Mahatma Gandhi over the oppressive Indigo Planters of Europe in the historic land of Champaran in 1917. With the launching of Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Movement (1920-22) her political career began. She played an inspiring role in the famous Salt Satyagraha as well as the Civil Disobedience Movement. She played a heroic role in the Quit India Movement, and her revolutionary activities led to her arrest in 1942. In 1945, Saraswati Devi expedited the propaganda work for the use of Charkha and Khadi production. In 1947, she was elected as a member of the upper house of the Bihar Legislature by the members of the Lower House. In 1952, she denounced politics and enjoyed a religious journey. She breathed her last on 10 December 1958.
Dayawati Kanwar was born in 1915 in the village of Tamora in Mahasamund. Her father's name was Shri Vanamali Singh Kanwar. Her uncle, Raghuvar Singh, was the landlord (malguzar) of Tamora and was dissatisfied with the forest policies of the British administration. Because of this, when Yateeyatanlal ji established an ashram in Mahasamund, her uncle became associated with it. The anti-British sentiment of her family deeply influenced Dayawati as well. In September 1930, national leaders from Raipur and Mahasamund decided to launch the Forest Satyagraha in Tamora. On September 6, a public meeting was held in Labhra near Tamora, where villagers were informed of the importance of the Forest Satyagraha. Dayawati was present at this meeting. She inspired her companions and other women of the village to join the movement, which continued for several days. On September 12, 1930, Section 144 was imposed in Tamora, and a crowd of several thousand people had gathered. Holding the tricolour flag in her hand, Dayawati urged people to join the movement and raised slogans against British rule. As the movement intensified, numerous armed police officers were also present. Superintendent of Police Mathura Prasad Dubey tried to stop Dayawati and snatch the tricolour from her. Angered by this, Dayawati confronted the Superintendent of Police, and a brief scuffle ensued. However, Dayawati upheld the honour of the tricolour, preventing it from falling into the police's hands, and pushed forward. This incident created an atmosphere where open firing seemed imminent. However, SP Dubey handled the situation, praised Dayawati's courage, and diffused the matter. This incident infused unprecedented enthusiasm into the onlookers, who then joined the Satyagraha with great vigor. However, this leniency shown by Dubey did not sit well with the British police lieutenant, who subsequently had Dubey transferred from the post. Nevertheless, this incident immortalised the Tamora Satyagraha.
Vilasini was born in the village of Loliem in Canacona taluka on 25 May 1935 to Narsinha Prabhu and married to Damodar Mahale. She had completed a teacher’s training course. She was a member of the NCG(National Congress of Goa) and worked under the leadership of Peter Alvares. She distributed posters, circulated messages, and participated in the meetings held in Karwar. She offered Satyagraha at Margao on 17 February 1955 along with Shashikala Hordarkar Almeida. She was arrested and detained in lock-up for four months. She was sentenced to four years RI(Rigorous Imprisonment) and had to pay a fine of Rs. 2,000 or in lieu of two years' imprisonment. She was released in April 1958. Her family members, especially her mother, were harassed and detained for a week by the police. Due to the ill-treatment, her health deteriorated, leading to her hospitalisation. To avoid further arrest and persecution, she escaped to Bombay, from where she continued to work for the Liberation of Goa. She was honoured by social organisations and by the governments of Goa, Daman, and Diu on 18 June 1984. (Data Source: Government of India)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.