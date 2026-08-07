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Independence Day 2026: Remembering 5 fearless women freedom fighters history forgot

While history remembers many prominent figures, India’s freedom struggle was powered by countless unsung heroes—brave souls who led from the front lines of the movement only to be largely forgotten by time. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: Remembering 5 fearless women freedom fighters history forgot
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