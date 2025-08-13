Independence Day Alert: Indian Army Strengthens LoC Security In J&K After Recent Anti-Terror Ops

Being the first Independence Day after India launched Operation Sindoor just days away, the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir has intensified patrolling and vigil.

Zee News reports that the Indian Army is maintaining vigilant patrolling and surveillance from the last post of the Line of Control in the Hajipeer sector. This post was actively involved in Operation Sindoor and is located in the area where one of nine terror camps was destroyed by India during the 25-minute operation on the night of May 7.

The Army is now also using upgraded weaponry and advanced surveillance equipment to prevent infiltration attempts and monitor movements across the border. Soldiers deployed along the LoC are armed with Russian-made AK-47 rifles, US-made Sig 716 assault rifles, and the Indian-made AK-203 is a modern assault weapon being produced in India following a 2021 agreement with Russia.

The AK-203, officials said, is part of efforts to enhance self-reliance in defense manufacturing while equipping troops with state-of-the-art firepower. The AK-203 is a modern AK-series assault rifle chambered for the 7.62×39mm cartridge. It is made in India with the help of Russia, making India “Atmanirbhar.” This modern assault rifle can fire 700 rounds per minute with a range of 400–800 meters, depending on sight adjustments. The AK-203 features a folding, adjustable polymer stock, a redesigned fire selector/safety switch, and an ergonomic pistol grip for improved handling. Integrated rails on the dust cover and handguard allow for mounting optics, night vision, thermal scopes, tactical lights, and other accessories, enhancing versatility. The AK-203, nicknamed “Sher,” is replacing the INSAS rifle in the Indian Army, offering superior penetration and reliability for open-field and mountainous warfare. Compared to the AK-47, the AK-203 is lighter (3.8 kg vs. 4.3 kg), more modular, and has enhanced accuracy due to improved sights and barrel design.

The Indian Army, the second-largest standing army in the world with approximately 1.5 million active personnel, is continuously modernising its small arms inventory. The American-made SIG SAUER’s SIG716 is a modern assault rifle adopted by the Indian Army as part of its latest small arms inventory. The SIG716 equips frontline troops facing heightened tensions along the LAC and LoC, boosting morale and combat effectiveness. The rifle was primarily deployed in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh amid high tensions with Pakistan and China. The 7.62×51mm bullet provides superior power for counter-insurgency operations and engagements in open terrains like the LoC, ensuring a higher probability of neutralising enemies with a single shot. It has a range of up to 400–800 meters and requires less maintenance, ensuring consistent performance in dusty, muddy, or high-altitude environments. Soldiers have provided “phenomenal feedback” on its reliability. The assault rifle was one of the small arms used in Operation Sindoor.

The adoption of the Finland-made Sako TRG-42 sniper rifle has enhanced the operational capabilities of the Indian Army, particularly along the LoC. The rifle, chambered for the .338 cartridge with an effective range of 1,500 meters, has significantly improved the Army's ability to engage targets at longer distances compared to older rifles. The Sako TRG-42's exceptional accuracy and precision are crucial for snipers, especially in challenging terrains like the mountainous regions along the LoC. The integration of modern telescopic sights, adaptable mounting systems, and compatibility with advanced night vision and thermal sights provides a significant technological edge over adversaries. During Operation Sindoor, to target alleged terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Sako TRG-42 sniper rifle was among the weaponry utilised by the Indian Army and played a crucial role. A sniper gun is usually operated by one soldier, but in prolonged ambushes, two soldiers are deployed per sniper. In the Hajipeer sector, two snipers were fixed to target enemy movements, with soldiers remaining in ambush for 48 hours without a break.

In addition to small arms, patrolling units are making extensive use of Trinetra drones, named after the Sanskrit term for “third eye,” to monitor rugged terrain and suspected infiltration routes. The drones are equipped with GPS-based night flight capabilities, strobing lights in both visible and infrared wavelengths, and a dual-sensor payload. Their adaptive scanning technology enables ultra-high-resolution 3D mapping, giving troops a detailed view of terrain features and potential threats even in low-visibility conditions. The drones can generate ultra-high-resolution 3D models and maps of terrain, providing troops with a detailed understanding of the environment and possible threats. They were used at the Pahalgam attack site for 3D mapping and also in Operation Sindoor to track enemy movements. Among the drones with the Indian Army, this is one of the latest additions to its surveillance arsenal.

Zee News reached the Army’s last post at an altitude of around 9,800 feet in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in the Hajipeer sector. This strategic post, officials revealed, played a role in destroying a terror launchpad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier in Operation Sindoor. The camp destroyed in the area was the Shawani/Hathlanga Nala camp in the Baag area of Muzaffarabad, approximately 30 km from the Line of Control. Soldiers at this post also took part in retaliatory operations after Operation Sindoor when Pakistan attacked two areas in Kashmir — Uri and Kupwara. In the Uri sector, this post used air defence (AD) guns, artillery guns, rocket launchers, and sniper rifles to hit Pakistani posts across the border. It also played a key role in bringing down bulk surveillance drones sent by Pakistan.

Soldiers posted at high-altitude locations do not always engage in active operations, but to keep them fit and ready, daily firing practice is mandatory for every soldier posted there. This constant training contributes to their safety and overall effectiveness, providing realistic combat scenarios and helping them develop the skills and confidence needed in real operations.

This post is strategically significant as it overlooks a key section of the LoC, making it critical for both surveillance and swift response. Security agencies say both vigil and patrolling have been enhanced as precision operations under Operation Sindoor are still ongoing. With Independence Day approaching on August 15, troop presence has been increased at vulnerable stretches, and surveillance flights along the LoC are being conducted more frequently both day and night along with doubled human patrolling. Despite the challenges and harsh conditions of the area, soldiers remain energetic and committed, having pledged to keep the tricolour flying high in every circumstance.

