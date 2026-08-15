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Tricolors and 'Vande Mataram' echo at Srinagar's Lal Chowk clock tower on 80th Independence Day

The national anthem resonated and the Indian Tricolor fluttered proudly at Srinagar's historic Lal Chowk as residents and tourists gathered to mark India's 80th Independence Day.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 05:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
Tricolors and 'Vande Mataram' echo at Srinagar's Lal Chowk clock tower on 80th Independence Day
Image Credit: Tricolors and 'Vande Mataram' echo at Srinagar's Lal Chowk clock tower on 80th Independence Day.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Tricolors and 'Vande Mataram' echo at Srinagar's Lal Chowk clock tower on 80th Independence Day
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