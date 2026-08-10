/Independence Day special: Chittagong Hill Tracts raised India’s flag on August 15, 1947. Two days later, it was Pakistan

New Delhi: The Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) has one of the strangest stories of Partition. On August 15, 1947, people in the region raised the Indian tricolour in Rangamati, believing their homeland had become part of India. Two days later, a radio announcement changed their fate: the area had been awarded to Pakistan.
Covering more than 13,000 square kilometres, the CHT was home to several indigenous communities, including the Chakmas, the Marmas and the Tripuris. Most of the population was Buddhist or Hindu. Contemporary accounts put the non-Muslim population at around 97 to 98.5 per cent.
The region also had a separate administrative history under the British rule. The Chittagong Hill Tracts Regulation of 1900 gave the area a special status and kept much of its administration outside the normal system used in Bengal. That history helped strengthen the belief among local leaders that the CHT would not be placed in Muslim-majority East Bengal.
Local leaders also made their case to the Bengal Boundary Commission. The Chittagong Hill Tracts People's Association, which was led by Sneha Kumar Chakma, wanted the territory to be included in India. The argument was based on the region's connections with neighbouring areas in India and its special administrative position.
The expectation was also shared by leaders in Delhi. In a letter dated July 19, 1947, to Lord Mountbatten, Jawaharlal Nehru wrote that the CHT did not form part of East Bengal under the arrangements then being made for independence.
He referred to the region's predominantly Hindu population and said its chiefs wanted to join the Indian Union. “I have assured them that no such question arises, and that these Chittagong hill tracts form part of the Indian Union,” he wrote.
The political leadership in India had also been given assurances by local representatives. In the records of the August 16 meeting at Government House in New Delhi, Nehru said that he and his Congress colleagues had assured the chiefs from the hill tracts that “there was no question of the territory being included in Pakistan”. He referred to the area's 97 per cent Buddhist and Hindu population.
That assurance helps explain what happened on August 15.
As India celebrated independence, people in Rangamati, the headquarters of the CHT, raised the Indian flag. Gautam Chakma, a professor of political science at the Tripura University, recalled that his father Sneha Kumar Chakma had met with Col GL Hyde, the British deputy commissioner, before the flag was raised.
“My father, who was a member of the All India Excluded Areas Sub-Committee of the Constituent Assembly of India for the CHT, talked to Col GL Hyde, the then deputy commissioner of the district, and after he agreed that the hill tracts were part of India, raised the Indian flag on the morning of August 15, 1947," he said.
He said that the Chakmas, the Tripuris and other indigenous communities had raised the tricolour at the deputy commissioner's Bungalow in Rangamati “to signify their new citizenship”.
Sneha Kumar Chakma himself later recalled an exchange with Col GL Hyde on the night of August 14-15. In his account, he asked, “Sir, is not India independent now?” Hyde replied, “Yes, you are independent now and on”. Chakma then asked, “Is not, Sir, CHT a part of India under the Independence Act of India?” Hyde replied, “Yes, according to the Independence Act of India 1947, the Chittagong Hill Tracts is a territory of Indian dominion”.
The people gathered there saw the flag as a sign of their new political status. The uncertainty ended on August 17 when the Radcliffe Award was announced. The boundary decision placed the CHT in East Bengal, which became part of Pakistan.
The decision had caused an unease among Indian leaders. Records from the period after the award show Nehru objecting to the CHT being given to Pakistan. Arguing that the area had a 97 per cent Hindu and Buddhist population, he said, “Sir Cyril Radcliffe had no business touching them.”
The records also show that Nehru was not the only leader in Delhi to object. Then Law Minister Dr B R Ambedkar and Industry and Supply Minister Syama Prasad Mukherjee later prepared a joint note against the Bengal boundary decision. They called it “unjust and unfair” and said it went against the basic principles of Partition and the guidelines given to the Boundary Commission.
The two ministers also challenged the basis on which the award had been made. Their note said, “Nowhere has he set out the principles on which he has based his decisions. This is no mere formal objection. It goes to the root of the matter.”
Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy of British India and first governor-general of independent India, defended the decision by pointing to the CHT's economic ties with Chittagong and the importance of controlling the Karnaphuli River and the port. A proposal for adjusting the territory was considered but did not lead to an agreement.
He later recorded another attempt to find a settlement. Recalling his conversation with Nehru on August 19, he said he had urged Pakistan's Liaquat Ali Khan “to give up the Chittagong Hill Tracts to India in view of the extraordinary position of the people of the district”. He said Liaquat had identified the Karnaphuli River and a strip of about 10 miles on either bank as the parts essential to Pakistan.
Mountbatten also said he had urged Nehru “to take no step about the Chittagong Hill Tracts other than to invite the Government of Pakistan to have a friendly discussion about the matter in the first place”. According to the record, Nehru agreed.
The change in borders was followed by a change on the ground. The Pakistan Army entered the hill tracts and removed the Indian tricolour. The flag at Rangamati was brought down on August 21 and replaced with the Pakistani flag.
Santi Vikash Chakma, secretary of the Chakma National Council of India, described the event, “Even the late king Tridib Roy had raised the Indian flag atop the royal palace, but it was pulled down by the officers of the Baloch regiment on August 17,” he said.
The Baluch regiment also entered Bandarban, another part of the CHT, where some indigenous people had raised the Burmese flag because of their ties to Burma (now Myanmar). The flag was also torn down by the Baluch soldiers.
The local leaders did not easily accept the decision. At an emergency meeting on August 19, they resolved that the CHT would not accept the Radcliffe Award and considered forming resistance groups. Sneha Kumar Chakma and other leaders left for Agartala and later sought support in Kolkata and Delhi. An arrest warrant was issued against him and his associates, who were labelled traitors by the new authorities.
The emergency meeting also led to a statement of resistance. The leaders resolved that “CHT shall not abide by the Radcliffe Award and that resistance be put up with squads be immediately set up with indigenous weapons”. Sneha Chakma's group was then authorised to travel to Kolkata and Delhi to seek arms and protest what they called “gross injustice”.
Santi Chakma later described the community's experience in even broader terms. “The Chakmas and other tribal groups of Chittagong Hill Tracts are the most unfortunate people, who were orphaned by the Partition. Initially the Pakistani government and later military dictatorships of Bangladesh reduced us to a minority and took away our land by government-sponsored demographic invasion,” he said.
Historian and academic Ranabir Samaddar described the hardships faced by the Chakma community over the years. “Much more than partition or the Kaptai Dam displacements, the throttling of tribal identity by the Sheikh Mujib government in Bangladesh and the later displacement of Chakma tribals by plains settlers have been disasters for them," he said.
The CHT became part of East Pakistan in 1947 and came under Bangladesh after the country's independence in 1971. The political dispute surrounding the indigenous population continued for decades, eventually leading to an armed insurgency and the 1997 Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord.
The memory of August 1947 has also lived on among Chakma organisations in India. Since 2016, some Chakma groups in Tripura have observed August 17 as a “black day” to remember the day the Radcliffe decision became known. In 2019, Chakma organisations again cited the region's 1947 demography and the raising of the Indian flag while demanding historical justice.
The description of August 17 as a “black day” has continued among Chakma organisations across the Northeast. In 2016, Santi Chakma said, “The Chakmas, living in other parts across the country, like Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi, will also observe the day in a similar manner.”
He also said the community has been trying to draw attention to the circumstances surrounding the 1947 decision. “Three of our chieftains and late leader Sneha Kumar Chakma had met Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel in Delhi to press for inclusion of Chittagong Hill Tracts in India but nothing concrete was done, and we have been paying the price since then,” he said.
The story of the CHT captures one of the complications of Partition that is often missed in the familiar India-Pakistan narrative. People in Rangamati who raised the tricolour on August 15 did not know where the new border would fall when independence was declared. They believed they were Indians for two days. The August 17 announcement changed that belief and influenced the political history of the hills for generations.
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