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  • /Independence Day special: Chittagong Hill Tracts raised India’s flag on August 15, 1947. Two days later, it was Pakistan

Independence Day special: Chittagong Hill Tracts raised India’s flag on August 15, 1947. Two days later, it was Pakistan

The 1947 boundary decision changed the fate of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Its fallout influenced the region’s politics for decades.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 10:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
Independence Day special: Chittagong Hill Tracts raised India’s flag on August 15, 1947. Two days later, it was Pakistan
Image Credit: Students from Mog community under the banner of ‘Society of Welfare for Mog Students’ stage a protest against the attack and killing of Indigenous people and students in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts, in Agartala. (File photo: ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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Independence Day special: Chittagong Hill Tracts raised India’s flag on August 15, 1947. Two days later, it was Pakistan
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