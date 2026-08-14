/Independence Day special: June 23, 1757 – the day a betrayal changed India’s history forever

New Delhi: On June 23, 1757, a battle was fought near the small village of Plassey in Bengal that lasted only a few hours. Led by Robert Clive, the East India Company's army faced a much larger force under Bengal's Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah.
Clive had around 3,000 men, while the Nawab's army numbered about 50,000. The numbers made the contest look tilted towards Siraj-ud-Daulah. The battle ended with a Company victory, and the outcome gave it a far stronger political and military position in Bengal. The National Army Museum describes the victory as the beginning of a process that eventually led to British rule over much of the Indian subcontinent.
The battle also became famous for the role played by Mir Jafar, one of Siraj's senior commanders, who had secretly reached an understanding with the Company and refused to commit his troops fully during the fighting.
Plassey was therefore not simply a confrontation between two armies. It involved a struggle for power in Bengal, the Company's commercial interests and a secret deal that helped Clive defeat a force many times larger than his own.
The war had been building for months. Siraj-ud-Daulah had become Nawab of Bengal in 1756 and soon came into a fight with the East India Company over its military preparations and privileges.
The Nawab attacked Fort William in Calcutta and captured it in 1756. The Company sent Clive from Madras, and its forces reclaimed Calcutta by the end of that year. The two sides continued to manoeuvre for advantage, while the French presence in Bengal made the rivalry more complicated. The museum records that the Company eventually decided that a change of regime would serve its political and financial interests.
Clive therefore began looking for allies in the Nawab's camp. One of the most important was Mir Jafar.
Jafar had his own reasons for wanting Siraj removed. Clive and his allies offered him the position of Nawab if Siraj was defeated.
The British Library's India Office records have documents relating to the treaty with Jafar and the events surrounding the Battle of Plassey. These records show how the military operation went hand in hand with negotiations over who would control Bengal.
When the two armies met at Plassey on June 23, Jafar commanded around 16,000 cavalry. He did not commit his forces to the battle. The museum identifies this as one of the decisive factors in the Company's victory.
The fighting began with artillery fire and a series of inconclusive exchanges. The Nawab's army had a huge numerical advantage and also had French artillery officers supporting some of its guns.
Heavy rain later changed the course of the battle. The Company's troops protected their ammunition and gunpowder, while much of the Nawab's ammunition was exposed to the rain. When the firing resumed, Clive's artillery was able to continue effectively. The museum records that the Company's forces then gained the upper hand as the Nawab's troops lost confidence.
Mir Jafar's refusal to fight gave Clive another major advantage. By the end of the day, Siraj's position had collapsed and he fled the battlefield.
The museum estimates that the Company's army was about 3,000 strong, including 800 Indian troops, against around 50,000 soldiers under the Nawab.
Siraj-ud-Daulah escaped after the battle but was captured days later. He was killed on July 2, 1757.
Clive then honoured the deal agreed upon before the battle and helped appoint Mir Jafar as the new Nawab of Bengal.
The Company got enormous financial benefits from the new political order. Bengal was one of the wealthiest provinces in India, and control over its political affairs gave the East India Company resources that could be used to strengthen its army and increase its influence.
After Plassey, Clive was appointed Governor of Bengal. In 1765, he secured the diwani, giving the Company the right to collect revenue in Bengal. The museum says this gave the Company a direct political stake in India and confirmed its military supremacy in the region.
The East India Company had come to India as a trading organisation. Plassey changed the scale of its ambitions and its ability to exercise power.
The museum describes the victory as a turning point that allowed the Company to take control of Bengal, while the financial resources of the province helped it build greater military strength.
Robert Clive himself accumulated a large fortune during his career in India. The museum records that he arrived in India as a Company clerk and later became one of its most powerful officials. He returned to England in 1767 and died in 1774.
The Battle of Plassey lasted only a few hours on June 23, 1757. Its political consequences lasted far longer. The victory gave the East India Company control over Bengal's political direction and access to its vast revenues, creating the financial and military base from which British power expanded across large parts of India.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.