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Independence Day special: June 23, 1757 – the day a betrayal changed India’s history forever

The East India Company had far fewer troops than Siraj-ud-Daulah’s army in the Battle of Plassey. Mir Jafar’s refusal to fight helped Robert Clive secure victory.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 08:27 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
Independence Day special: June 23, 1757 – the day a betrayal changed India’s history forever
Image Credit: A map explaining the action of the Battle of Plassey on June 23, 1757. (Photo: Britannica)

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