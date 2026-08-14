/Independence Day special: Meet the British lawyer who knew little about India but drew Partition border in just 5 weeks

New Delhi: Just weeks before India became independent, a British lawyer with no prior experience of India was given one of the Partition's toughest tasks – drawing the borders between India and Pakistan.
Sir Cyril Radcliffe arrived in India on July 8, 1947. Five weeks later, the borders dividing Punjab and Bengal had been decided. He left India on August 15 and never returned.
The task came after the June 3 Partition plan had settled the broad outline of independence. India would become independent on August 15, while Pakistan would be created as a separate country. Punjab and Bengal, both with large Hindu and Muslim populations, would also be divided.
The leaders of the Congress and the Muslim League knew that deciding the boundary could lead to prolonged disagreements. The responsibility was eventually handed to Radcliffe, one of Britain's leading lawyers at the time.
Dominic Lapierre and Larry Collins wrote in their book 'Freedom at Midnight' that Radcliffe was asked on June 27 to go to India and divide Punjab and Bengal. He was surprised by the assignment but accepted it.
He had spent most of his professional life in London and had no previous experience of India. He had around five weeks to study maps, population figures and competing claims before producing the boundary lines.
He reached Delhi on July 8 and met Viceroy Lord Louis Mountbatten within hours of landing. The viceroy told him that four judges from each province would assist the boundary commissions. Half of the judges were Hindu and half Muslim. Their role was to give recommendations, while the final decision would rest with Radcliffe.
Time was the biggest constraint. Mountbatten wanted the boundary settled before August 15. Radcliffe warned him that rushing the process could lead to mistakes. He insisted that India and Pakistan needed the boundary by independence and would accept whichever line was drawn.
Radcliffe later met Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah and asked whether the boundary really had to be completed by August 15, even if mistakes were unavoidable. Both leaders agreed that the deadline was more important.
Radcliffe was given a bungalow at the Viceroy's Estate in Delhi, where he began working through maps, population figures and recommendations from the boundary commissions.
According to Freedom at Midnight, he needed to draw an average of about 30 miles of boundary every day to complete the assignment within the available time.
He also travelled through Punjab before completing the boundary, although he had little opportunity to talk to local residents. At the time, Punjab and Bengal were witnessing communal violence.
The final reports were completed in August. On 13th of the month, Radcliffe's colleague delivered the reports in two sealed envelopes to the Viceroy's House.
Mountbatten decided that the boundary would be made public after independence. He wanted India and Pakistan to celebrate August 15 without the new borders becoming the immediate focus of the celebrations.
The next day, he handed one envelope to Nehru and another to Pakistan Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan. The two leaders went into separate rooms to study the maps.
When they returned around two hours later, both were reportedly angry. Mountbatten understood from their expressions that Radcliffe had produced a boundary that had disappointed both sides.
Radcliffe's decision over Gurdaspur in Punjab later acquired importance because of its connection to Jammu and Kashmir.
Gurdaspur had a Muslim majority, but Radcliffe awarded the district to India. The reasoning attributed to him was that awarding it to Pakistan would create a Pakistani territory cutting into Indian territory.
The decision also gave India a land route towards Jammu and Kashmir. Without access through Gurdaspur, India would have had no direct road connection to Kashmir from its territory, a factor that became important after Maharaja Hari Singh's decision on the future of Jammu and Kashmir.
Radcliffe had been instructed to consider several factors while drawing the boundary. Apart from a few exceptions, he paid particular attention to the religious composition of the population in Punjab and Bengal.
Radcliffe completed his work and left India on August 15, the day the country became independent.
His departure was surrounded by security concerns. His aircraft was searched before take-off for explosives. Radcliffe reportedly knew that his work had made him deeply unpopular and feared for his safety. He never returned to India
Years later, he defended his decisions in an interview with veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar. "I had no other option. I had so little time that I could not have done a better job. However, if I had two or three years, perhaps I could have done my work better," he said.
Radcliffe also said, "If some people's expectations were not fulfilled, the reason must lie in the political decisions with which I had nothing to do."
From July 8 to August 15, 1947, he spent only 38 days in India. In that short period, he drew the lines that divided Punjab and Bengal and helped define the geography of two new countries.
The Radcliffe Line became one of the most consequential borders created during the Partition, with millions of people finding themselves on the other side of the boundary when the final lines became public.
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