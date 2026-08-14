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Independence Day special: Meet the British lawyer who knew little about India but drew Partition border in just 5 weeks

Radcliffe arrived in India on July 8, 1947, and left on August 15. His boundary decisions defined the maps of India and Pakistan.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:37 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:37 AM IST
Independence Day special: Meet the British lawyer who knew little about India but drew Partition border in just 5 weeks
Image Credit: (Photos: Wikipedia)

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Independence Day special: Meet the British lawyer who knew little about India but drew Partition border in just 5 weeks
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