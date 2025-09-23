In Post-Nijjar Shift, Canada Arrests His Successor, A Key Khalistan Referendum Organiser Inderjit Singh Gosal

Inderjit Singh Gosal, the new head of the Khalistan referendum campaign in Canada following the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, has been arrested by Canadian police. Gosal, also the Canada coordinator for the terrorist organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), was arrested on several firearms charges. The arrest follows closely on the heels of Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meeting his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin in New Delhi last week, and is being seen as an indication of a change in Canada's policy towards pro-Khalistan forces.

Gosal's Suspected Role And Controversial Background

The name of Gosal had come to the forefront of anti-India activities after the death of Nijjar. He was a suspect in a violence case at a temple within the Greater Toronto Area last year and was released after his temporary detention. He was also accused of plotting for violence at Indian consulate facilities in Canada. Renowned for his hyperactive campaign in support of the Khalistan referendum, Gosal was also a personal security officer to SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on his trips to Canada. He is also known to have associations with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a proscribed terror group.

Diplomatic Tensions And Security Claims

The arrest comes after a period of highly tense diplomatic relations between Canada and India following Nijjar's murder last year. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had blamed Indian government officials for plotting the murder. India had retaliated by withdrawing its high commissioner and five other officials from Ottawa and expelling Canadian diplomats.

Gosal himself had stated that he too was a victim of criminal violence. In an interview with a Canadian news portal, he said that he was under an "imminent threat to my life from the agents and proxies of the govt of India" but nonetheless felt obligated to continue his work. Canadian police too had stated that Gosal was one among 13 citizens who were victims of violence targeted at pro-Khalistan forces.

