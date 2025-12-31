With 2025 nearing its end, New Delhi presently finds itself at the crossing of a crucial diplomatic juncture. With the “Trump shock,” the subsequent short but sharp war over Pakistan, and the ever-shifting dynamics in its surroundings, the trend for 2026 appears to be one of “strategic repair.”

YEARENDER: Explosions of World Politics – 2025

The international system after World War II experienced its biggest upheavals in the year 2025. Though the Russia-Ukraine war had begun its fourth year and the conflict in Gaza had entered an uneasy halt, "shocks" were what India had to deal with in its own journey.

"Trump 2.0" Shock: Trade Wars and Broken Trust

However, the early enthusiasm that ensued after Donald Trump's reelection soon dissipated. Although there was a strong personal relationship between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump, the Indian government imposed a 50% tariff on Indian exports, which is the highest imposed on any country.

Strategic Friction: The distrust deepened when Trump took credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan that came about in May 2025 and the sale of upgraded F-16 fighters to Islamabad.

Oil Pressures: Washington's "secondary tariffs" pushed New Delhi to reduce drastically its imports of Russian oil, affecting India's inflation policy on oil.

Operation Sindoor: Breaking the Pakistan Red Line

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, the Indian government initiated "Operation Sindoor."

The Conflict: The Indians attacked terror facilities in Pakistan and PoK with missile attacks for four days in May.

The Aftermath: A fragile ceasefire was agreed to on the fifth of May after a DGMO sit-down. But the year culminated in a new "redline": "New Delhi made it clear that any future attack will now be considered an act of open war, as Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir strengthened positions as the new Field Marshal."

Neighborhood in Flux: Nepal and Bangladesh

Nepal: Gen Z protests against corruption swept away the ruling elite, and an interim government is headed by former CJ Sushila Karki.

Bangladesh: Unrest continued over the death of youth leader Osman Hadi as well as the lynching of a Hindu. The legitimacy of the interim government formed by Muhammad Yunus will be put to a tough test with elections scheduled for February 2026.

The European Pivot: Republic Day and Beyond

New Delhi has announced plans to aggressively turn to Europe as a hedge against US protectionism.

Republic Day Guests: For the first time, the EU leaders, Ursula von der Leyen, and Antonio Costa, will be guests for the Republic Day celebrations.

Visit by Chancellor Merz: The visit by the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, is expected to take place early next year. Chancellor Merz has been in office for only a year, making this visit an important enhancement of relations.

Trade Aims: The negotiation of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will remain a high priority in order to gain market access.

Strategic Balancing and South Africa’s BRICS and Quad memberships

"2026 will be a test of India’s ‘multialignment’,"

BRICS Summit: President Xi Jinping and President Putin will come to India.

Quad Summit: New Delhi would be hopeful about organizing this summit, with many things pending on President Donald Trump's busy schedule.

"Digital Leadership: The AI Impact Summit," a conference held

In February 2026, the second AI Impact Summit will take place in India. After the example set by the French initiative, the Indian government also wants to make its country an international center for the governance of artificial intelligence and "Hi-Tech" production, particularly as the US and China are locked in a struggle for dominance in the field of semiconductors.

The Resets: Canada And China

Canada: Under the leadership of a new PM, Carney, there has been a "firewalling approach" that has facilitated the revival of ambassadors and visas within the Nijjar probe.

China: Though flights and visas have reopened, "2026 is currently stable but sensitive," with over 50,000 troops present on either side of the LAC.

