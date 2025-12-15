India Accelerates Drone Warfare Push: Army Clears Rs 5,000-Crore Indigenous UAV Buy, Says Report

The Indian Army is set to place orders worth around Rs 5,000 crore for indigenously developed drones capable of operating in hostile electronic warfare environments marked by spoofing and jamming. Ahead of the procurement, the Army conducted extensive trials by recreating operational conditions similar to those encountered during Operation Sindoor, subjecting the drones to stringent performance evaluations.

Notably, the army used the drones extensively during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan and Pakistan-backed terror groups. The drone swarms and munition drones have become the integral part of modern warfare.

The procurement process is being carried out under emergency purchase powers granted after Operation Sindoor, with orders restricted exclusively to domestic manufacturers, including both public- and private-sector players. A key focus of the evaluation was ensuring that the platforms are free of Chinese-origin components.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the drones being inducted will cater to three distinct operational roles. These include short-range kamikaze or loitering strike drones, long-range precision munition drones capable of identifying and engaging targets at extended distances, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) UAVs. While the kamikaze drones are designed to destroy themselves on impact to neutralise targets, the long-range precision drones are capable of returning after completing their missions.

The selection process involved comprehensive screening for electronic warfare resilience, including resistance to spoofing and jamming, challenges that were prominently faced during Operation Sindoor. Special emphasis was also placed on verifying the absence of Chinese parts or subsystems in the shortlisted platforms.

To meet operational requirements, the Army established a dedicated electronic warfare testing zone, where drones were exposed to intense jamming conditions from the point of launch itself. Evaluation teams also assessed the drones’ performance in high-altitude environments, a critical requirement given India’s varied terrain and border deployments.

During the trials, Munitions India Limited (MIL) delivered a strong performance, securing contracts worth approximately ?500 crore for loitering munitions. The order marks a significant achievement for the public-sector defence manufacturer and underscores the Army’s growing reliance on indigenous capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The large-scale drone induction is expected to substantially enhance the Army’s strike, surveillance, and electronic warfare resilience in future conflicts.