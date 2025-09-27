Advertisement
NewsIndia
INDIA-PAKISTAN TIES

India Accuses Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Of Glorifying Terrorism At UN, Calls Remarks 'Absurd Theatrics'

At the 80th session of the UNGA on Friday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that India launched "unprovoked aggression" against his country earlier this year, referencing Operation Sindoor.

Sep 27, 2025
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and first secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot.

India strongly criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statements at the UN General Assembly, dismissing them as “absurd theatrics” and accusing Islamabad of glorifying terrorism and presenting a distorted version of the India-Pakistan conflict. Indian officials emphasized that no amount of rhetoric or drama could conceal the facts on issues like Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty, underlining India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and nuclear threats.

The response came from Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, who delivered a forceful rebuttal soon after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address.

"Mr President, this assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy. However, no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts. This is the very same Pakistan which, at the UN Security Council on 25th April 2025, shielded the resistance front - a Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit from the responsibility of carrying out the barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Gahlot said.

