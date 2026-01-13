India Achieves What Pakistan, China Could Not: Ramjet Artillery Shells To Redefine Indian Army’s Ground Offensive

In what could change the battlefield scenario, Indian Army will soon get Ramjet booster shot. In a landmark breakthrough for indigenous defence technology, India has achieved what no other country has publicly demonstrated so far. India has successfully tested the ramjet-powered artillery shells capable of dramatically extending the range of existing gun systems. The innovation, led by IIT Madras in collaboration with the Indian Army, marks a major leap in battlefield firepower, said reports.

The newly developed ramjet-assisted shell integrates a miniature ramjet engine inside a standard 155 mm artillery round. It replaces the conventional base-bleed unit. Once fired at speeds close to Mach 2, the engine begins breathing air, ignites fuel mid-flight and generates additional thrust. This sustained propulsion boosts the shell’s range by 30 to 50 percent while maintaining the same destructive power.

Extensive trials at Deolali and Pokhran have validated clean gun exit, stable flight and reliable ignition. Results show striking improvements across major artillery systems: ATAGS range has increased from 40 km to nearly 70 km, Vajra from 36 km to 62 km, and Dhanush from 30 km to 55 km. The shell is fully compatible with existing 155 mm guns, including the US-made M777 howitzer, offering a cost-effective upgrade to current arsenals.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The achievement underscores the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by delivering future-ready firepower through indigenous innovation.

In parallel, IIT Madras has also announced plans to develop a 122 mm ramjet-powered rocket for the legacy BM-21 Grad system, said reports.

This comes at a time when India is facing a constant threat from Pakistan. Since Operation Sindoor, the tensions between the two nations have refused to die, with Pakistan issuing threats every other day. Defeated badly, Pakistan has not only tried a disinformation campaign against India but is also trying to provoke the Indian Army by drone and terrorist infiltration. In case of an all-out conflict, the new artillery shell may tilt the balance in India's favour.