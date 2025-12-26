India Actively Engaged With US Over H-1B Visa Delays: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday responded to delays and difficulties in scheduling H-1B visa appointments with the United States. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the hardships faced by families and said the Indian government is “actively engaged” with the US side to minimise the disruptions caused to Indian nationals.

Addressing the media, Jaiswal said the government has received several representations from Indians facing problems with the rescheduling of their visa appointments. He also stressed that India has conveyed its concerns to the US authorities. “We have flagged these issues and our concerns to the US side, both here in New Delhi and in Washington, DC,” he added.

