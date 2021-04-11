India adds 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases, active count crosses 11 lakh

New Delhi: India in the last 24 hours added 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases that took the country's active count to over 11 lakh, as per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 11, 2021).

The country also witnessed 90,584 recoveries and 839 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's active count now stands at 11,08,087. The country's total caseload has now increased to 1.33 crore, of which, 1.2 crore have recovered, whereas, 1.69 lakh have died of the virus.

(This is a developing story)