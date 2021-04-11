हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

India adds 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases, active count crosses 11 lakh

India's total caseload has now increased to 1.33 crore, of which, 1.2 crore have recovered, whereas, 1.69 lakh have died of the virus. 

India adds 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases, active count crosses 11 lakh
Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: India in the last 24 hours added 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases that took the country's active count to over 11 lakh, as per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 11, 2021).

The country also witnessed 90,584 recoveries and 839 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's active count now stands at 11,08,087. The country's total caseload has now increased to 1.33 crore, of which, 1.2 crore have recovered, whereas, 1.69 lakh have died of the virus. 

 

(This is a developing story)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Karnataka: University exams to be held as per schedule amid COVID-19 surge

Must Watch

PT2M5S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day