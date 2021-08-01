हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India adds 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, active count rises to 4.10 lakhs

The country also recorded 541 coronavirus-related deaths and 39,258 recoveries between Saturday and Sunday morning.

New Delhi: India added another 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the country's active count has now increased to 4.10 lakh, the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Sunday (August 1, 2021) morning. Active cases now constitute 1.30% of the total cases, whereas the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.42%, the health ministry informed. 

The country also recorded 541 coronavirus-related deaths and 39,258 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll has jumped to 4,24,351 and the number of people who have recovered from the virus has increased to 3,08,20,521.

(This is a developing story)

Tags:
COVID-19Coronavirus
30 COVID-19 cases went unreported for every single infection in India: Expert

