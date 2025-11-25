Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989136https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-afghanistan-trade-boost-kabul-opens-doors-to-indian-investment-an-analysis-2989136.html
NewsIndia
INDIA AFGHANISTAN

India–Afghanistan Trade Boost: Kabul Opens Doors To Indian Investment | An Analysis

Amid rising military tensions with Pakistan, Kabul has extended major economic and strategic proposals to New Delhi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 11:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India–Afghanistan Trade Boost: Kabul Opens Doors To Indian Investment | An AnalysisPhoto Credit: @ZeeNews/ X

Diplomatic developments in South Asia drew attention today as Afghanistan issued a warning of potential retaliation following Pakistan’s air strikes, while the Taliban government in Kabul proposed trade and investment opportunities to India.

Amid rising military tensions with Pakistan, Kabul has extended major economic and strategic proposals to New Delhi. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed Afghanistan's offer to India:  

Watch DNA Episode Here: 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Afghanistan Offers Major Trade Incentives to India

Afghanistan’s Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi met India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss new agreements.

Key Afghan offers include:

  • Five-year tax exemption for Indian companies investing in Afghanistan, including in gold mining.
  • Immediate land allocation for Indian firms setting up industries.
  • Permission to send exploration teams to survey gold reserves before beginning operations.
  • Only a 1 per cent tariff on machinery imported by Indian investors.
  • Assurance of low competition for Indian companies operating in Kabul.
  • Azizi said Afghanistan hopes Indian investment will generate employment and support the country’s reconstruction.

Afghanistan’s Untapped Mineral Wealth

The country has more than 100 potential gold-bearing sites, with confirmed deposits at 112 locations.

The Samti mine in Takhar province is the largest known gold reserve.

Afghanistan possesses at least 60 metric tons of confirmed gold, valued at over Rs. 80,000 crore.

Some surveys suggest the potential for up to 2,700 metric tons.

Large reserves of lithium and copper—estimated at over $3 trillion—are yet to be exploited.

Security Challenges

Despite the economic opportunity, officials acknowledged that investment risks remain high. ISKP continues to target foreigners, armed groups exert influence over mining sites, and attacks on logistics corridors are common. Afghan authorities, however, say they will provide full security to Indian companies.

Air Cargo Corridors Reopened

India issued a statement confirming the revival of two long-suspended air cargo routes:

Kabul–Delhi

Kabul–Amritsar

These corridors are expected to boost trade by enabling faster movement of goods. Both nations will also appoint special trade officers at their embassies to resolve commercial issues promptly.

Officials on both sides say the move is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and providing Afghanistan an alternative to its disrupted trade routes with Pakistan.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology news
Sanchar Saathi Helps Recover Over 50,000 Stolen Phones In Oct-Details Here
Shaheedi Diwas
'We Want Peace, But Not At Cost Of Security': PM Modi In Kurukshetra
lip gloss
Top High-Shine Lip Gloss Choices To Shop On Amazon
Technology news
Elista Xplore 4K Google TV Series Launched In India With Dolby Audio Support
India China ties
China Denies Harassment Claim After Woman Says She Was Told ‘Arunachal Is...'
Chinese spy ship
Chinese Spy Ship Enters Indian Ocean Region! India Stops BrahMos Test
SSC JE 2025
SSC JE 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip OUT At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link
lip liner
Precise Matte Lip Liners For Smooth Definition And Everyday Elegance
veg items that are non veg
10 Popular Veg Items That Are Actually Non-Veg: A Surprising Twist On Fav Food
Supreme Court of India
SC Upholds Dismissal Of Army Officer Who Refused To Join Religious Ceremonies