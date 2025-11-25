India–Afghanistan Trade Boost: Kabul Opens Doors To Indian Investment | An Analysis

Diplomatic developments in South Asia drew attention today as Afghanistan issued a warning of potential retaliation following Pakistan’s air strikes, while the Taliban government in Kabul proposed trade and investment opportunities to India.

Amid rising military tensions with Pakistan, Kabul has extended major economic and strategic proposals to New Delhi. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed Afghanistan's offer to India:

Afghanistan Offers Major Trade Incentives to India

Afghanistan’s Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi met India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss new agreements.

Key Afghan offers include:

Five-year tax exemption for Indian companies investing in Afghanistan, including in gold mining.

Immediate land allocation for Indian firms setting up industries.

Permission to send exploration teams to survey gold reserves before beginning operations.

Only a 1 per cent tariff on machinery imported by Indian investors.

Assurance of low competition for Indian companies operating in Kabul.

Azizi said Afghanistan hopes Indian investment will generate employment and support the country’s reconstruction.

Afghanistan’s Untapped Mineral Wealth

The country has more than 100 potential gold-bearing sites, with confirmed deposits at 112 locations.

The Samti mine in Takhar province is the largest known gold reserve.

Afghanistan possesses at least 60 metric tons of confirmed gold, valued at over Rs. 80,000 crore.

Some surveys suggest the potential for up to 2,700 metric tons.

Large reserves of lithium and copper—estimated at over $3 trillion—are yet to be exploited.

Security Challenges

Despite the economic opportunity, officials acknowledged that investment risks remain high. ISKP continues to target foreigners, armed groups exert influence over mining sites, and attacks on logistics corridors are common. Afghan authorities, however, say they will provide full security to Indian companies.

Air Cargo Corridors Reopened

India issued a statement confirming the revival of two long-suspended air cargo routes:

Kabul–Delhi

Kabul–Amritsar

These corridors are expected to boost trade by enabling faster movement of goods. Both nations will also appoint special trade officers at their embassies to resolve commercial issues promptly.

Officials on both sides say the move is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and providing Afghanistan an alternative to its disrupted trade routes with Pakistan.