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  • /India aims to co-develop, co-design, co-produce, co-manufacture: MEA on Rafale deal with France

India aims to co-develop, co-design, co-produce, co-manufacture: MEA on Rafale deal with France

'We aim to move towards co-developing, co-designing, co-producing,' and co-manufacturing, said MEA,

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
India aims to co-develop, co-design, co-produce, co-manufacture: MEA on Rafale deal with France
Image Credit: IANS

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