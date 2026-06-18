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'India always on peace side': PM Modi, Zelenskyy discuss bilateral cooperation on sidelines of G7 Summit

After the meeting, PM Modi said India and Ukraine had maintained active engagement in recent years and stressed the need to rebuild trade relations to pre-war levels.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 07:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 07:03 AM IST
'India always on peace side': PM Modi, Zelenskyy discuss bilateral cooperation on sidelines of G7 Summit
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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