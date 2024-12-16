India And Bangladesh: A Blueprint For Regional Cooperation And Shared Prosperity

Over the past half-century, India and Bangladesh have demonstrated that shared historical challenges can serve as the foundation for building strong, mutually beneficial bilateral relations. Both nations, rooted in democratic values, have transformed their relationship into a comprehensive partnership marked by collaboration across diverse fields. This article explores how their achievements—from resolving boundary disputes to fostering economic, security, and maritime cooperation—offer valuable lessons for neighbours worldwide.

Landmark Resolutions: Setting an Example for the World

One of the most notable achievements in India-Bangladesh relations is the peaceful resolution of boundary disputes. The 2015 Land Boundary Agreement (LBA) is a global model of diplomacy and mutual respect. Under the agreement, both nations exchanged 162 enclaves—111 Indian enclaves within Bangladesh and 51 Bangladeshi enclaves in India—ending decades of statelessness for over 50,000 residents. This historic accord granted individuals the right to choose their nationality, underscoring a commitment to human dignity.

Similarly, the maritime boundary dispute in the Bay of Bengal was resolved in 2014 through the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA). The PCA awarded Bangladesh 19,467 square kilometres of maritime territory, a ruling accepted by both countries. This peaceful resolution contrasts sharply with other contested maritime zones worldwide, such as the South China Sea, where disputes remain unresolved and tensions persist.

Bilateral Trade: Building Economic Bridges

Bangladesh is India’s largest trading partner in South Asia, with bilateral trade exceeding $16 billion in 2023. Duty-free access to Bangladeshi products under the South Asian Free Trade Agreement (SAFTA) has catalyzed trade growth. Both countries are now negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to further enhance economic ties, diversify trade, and boost investments.

Energy cooperation has also played a pivotal role. Since 2013, India has supplied electricity to Bangladesh, which now imports approximately 1,200 MW of electricity. This partnership extends to a tripartite agreement with Nepal, enabling the sale of Nepalese electricity to Bangladesh via the Indian grid—a first in South Asia.

Connectivity: Rebuilding Historic Links

India and Bangladesh have revived and expanded pre-1965 connectivity routes, fostering economic growth and people-to-people exchanges. Key projects include:

Akhaura-Agartala Rail Link (2023): Restoring a historic railway connection that bolsters trade and mobility.

Access to Chittagong and Mongla Ports (2018): Enhancing India’s access to its northeastern states and allowing Bangladesh to connect with Bhutan and Nepal.

BBIN Motor Vehicle Agreement (2015): Facilitating seamless movement of goods and passengers across Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal.

These initiatives showcase how connectivity can drive regional development and integration.

Security and Counterterrorism: A United Front

Recognizing the shared threat of terrorism, India and Bangladesh have intensified security cooperation. Joint efforts in counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, and tackling cross-border crimes have curtailed insurgent activities and bolstered regional stability. A landmark 2015 Memorandum of Understanding on Human Trafficking and enhanced border coordination have further strengthened security collaboration.

Defence Cooperation: Strengthening Strategic Ties

Defence ties between the two nations have grown significantly, supported by mechanisms such as the 2017 Defence Dialogue. Collaborative initiatives include:

Joint Military Exercises: Annual drills like Sampriti and naval exercises like Bongosagar enhance interoperability and operational coordination.

Coordinated Patrols (CORPAT): Biannual patrols in the Bay of Bengal tackle illegal activities and improve maritime domain awareness.

Training and Education: Bangladeshi defence personnel receive training at premier Indian institutions like the National Defence College (NDC), fostering mutual trust.

Maritime Cooperation: Ensuring Regional Stability

The Bay of Bengal has emerged as a critical area of collaboration, with both navies focusing on:

Maritime Security: Sharing real-time information under the 2018 White Shipping Agreement to combat piracy, human trafficking, and smuggling.

Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS): Bangladesh chaired this multilateral forum from 2016 to 2018, promoting cooperation on maritime security and sustainable development.

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)

Bangladesh frequently faces natural disasters, and India has consistently provided timely assistance. During Cyclone Mora in 2017, the Indian Navy’s INS Sumitra delivered relief materials to Cox’s Bazar and rescued survivors at sea. Similarly, India’s Vaccine Maitri initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic accentuated its commitment to Bangladesh’s well-being.

Regional Cooperation: Beyond Bilateral Ties

India and Bangladesh are active participants in regional forums such as IORA (Indian Ocean Regional Association) and BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation). These platforms facilitate collaboration on maritime security, trade, and the blue economy.

Conclusion: A Model Partnership for Shared Prosperity

The India-Bangladesh relationship stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and mutual respect. By resolving complex issues like boundary disputes and fostering cooperation in trade, security, and connectivity, the two neighbours have set a high standard for regional partnerships. As the Bay of Bengal assumes greater strategic importance, this partnership will continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Their success story offers a blueprint for other nations, demonstrating how shared challenges can evolve into shared opportunities, fostering a brighter future for the region and the world.

(Girish Linganna is a Defence and Aerospace Analyst based out of Bengaluru. He is also the Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. The views expressed in this article are of the author only.)