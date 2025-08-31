India And China Join Hands: Modi-Xi Send Signal To Trump Amid Tariff Turmoil | Key Points

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit marks a significant step towards mending and strengthening bilateral ties between the two Asian giants. The encounter also carried strong geopolitical messaging amid US President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff measures that have strained relations with both India and China.

The high-profile meeting, set against the backdrop of trade tensions with Washington, began with a firm handshake, symbolising a thaw in relations and sending a coordinated signal to the United States. Here are the key takeaways:

1. Partners, Not Rivals: Both leaders acknowledged the progress made since their last meeting during the BRICS summit in Russia. They reaffirmed that India and China are "partners, not rivals" and stressed that differences should not escalate into disputes.

2. Resumption of Direct Flights: Prime Minister Modi announced plans to resume direct flights between India and China, a major gesture of reconciliation, though no specific date was provided. The service had been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving travellers reliant on transit points like Hong Kong and Singapore.

3. Pilgrimage and Tourism Restart: Modi raised the issue of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and tourist visas. The sacred pilgrimage in Tibet, along with the issuance of tourist visas to Chinese citizens, resumed earlier this year after being halted during the pandemic.

4. Strategic Autonomy and Global Cooperation: "The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms," a statement said. Modi emphasised the importance of pursuing strategic autonomy and avoiding the lens of third-party influence in bilateral ties.

5. Post-Galwan Reconciliation: Relations had deteriorated following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, but the two sides have made strides in easing tensions. Their meeting in Kazan last year laid the groundwork for this renewed engagement. Both leaders acknowledged that disengagement efforts had restored relative calm along the border.

6. Friends and Neighbours: President Xi described India and China as “friends and good neighbours,” urging both nations to collaborate as major members of the Global South to improve the lives of their citizens.

7. Border Issue Perspective: Xi reiterated that the border dispute should not define the entirety of India-China relations. He called for managing ties with a strategic and long-term outlook to ensure healthy and stable bilateral development.

8. Mutual Economic Gains: Improved relations are expected to benefit both economies. India’s electric vehicle sector could see increased Chinese investment, while Chinese firms may gain broader access to Indian markets, boosting trade on both sides.

9. Reopening Border Trade: Following recent foreign minister-level talks, both nations agreed to reopen border trade, a move seen as a way to diversify economic exchanges amidst global tariff uncertainties. China has also pledged to support India’s requirements for rare earth minerals, fertilisers, and tunnel boring machinery.

10. Message to Washington: This diplomatic rapprochement comes as India's ties with the US face strain due to President Trump’s tariff regime. New Delhi’s closer engagement with Beijing signals a possible rebalancing of alliances, challenging years of American efforts to keep the two regional powers apart.

The meeting in Tianjin underscores the growing recognition in both capitals that pragmatic cooperation may offer greater dividends than prolonged rivalry, especially in a shifting global order.