INDIA-CHINA

India, China Should Unite Against US Tariff 'Abuse', Says Chinese Official

Yu further said the US tariffs threaten the development rights of countries in the Global South, including India and China. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2025, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India, China Should Unite Against US Tariff 'Abuse', Says Chinese Official Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: China has called on India to work together in resisting what it calls the United States' “abuse of tariffs.” The appeal comes amid rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing following President Donald Trump’s announcement of steep import duties on Chinese goods. 

Taking to her 'X’ account on Tuesday, Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, said, “China-India economic and trade relationship is based on complementarity and mutual benefit. Facing the US abuse of tariffs... the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome the difficulties.” 

Yu further said the US tariffs threaten the development rights of countries in the Global South, including India and China. “Trade and tariff wars have no winners,” she added. “All countries should uphold the principles of consultation and true multilateralism, and jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism in any form.” 

Emphasising China’s manufacturing strength and commitment to global trade cooperation, she added, “China's economy is supported by a complete industrial system and constant investment in research and innovation.” 

“We remain a firm defender of globalization and multilateralism, contributing to about 30% of global economic growth each year,” Yu’s post read. 

The warning comes after President Trump announced a 104% blanket tariff on all Chinese imports, effective from midnight on April 8. This move followed China’s refusal to withdraw a 34% retaliatory tariff on US goods, prompting Washington to take stricter action. 

However, Beijing has taken a firm stance. “The US threat to escalate tariffs against China is a mistake on top of a mistake, which once again exposes the US' blackmailing nature,” a spokesperson from China’s Commerce Ministry said.   

Earlier, the US had imposed 10% duties on all imports and targeted Indian exports with tariffs as high as 27%. 

Zee News

