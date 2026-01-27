India and EU changed international trade forever – here’s what this ‘historic’ deal means for you

New Delhi: After nearly twenty years of stop-start negotiations, India and the European Union (EU) have finally sealed a trade agreement that both sides are calling historic. The announcement comes at a time when global trade routes are under pressure and relations with the United States are tense. India and the 27-nation European bloc together represent a market of nearly 2 billion people and close to a quarter of the world’s total economic output.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen summed up the mood in Delhi, saying, “We did it, we delivered the mother of all deals.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the agreement as “historic”, indicating how strongly New Delhi views the outcome.

The pact opens the door to free trade in goods across one of the world’s largest economic corridors. It promises huge tariff cuts, smoother market access and closer co-operation that goes beyond commerce.

European Council President António Costa joined von der Leyen in Delhi for the bilateral summit where the agreement was unveiled, highlighting its political weight.

But what does the deal actually mean for India? Let me break this down for you in four points:

Exports: For India, the biggest immediate gain lies in exports. Nearly all Indian goods sent to Europe will now receive preferential treatment. Textiles, leather products, footwear, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, marine products, handicrafts and even tea and coffee are all set to benefit from reduced or zero duties. These sectors employ millions of workers across the country, raising expectations of higher demand and stronger job creation.

Imports: On the import side, the European Commission said duties would be eliminated or reduced on 96.6% of goods exported from the EU to India. Chemicals, machinery, electrical equipment, aircraft and spacecraft will see phased tariff reductions.

A major headline change involves automobiles. Import duties on European cars, presently as high as 110%, will be cut to 10% under a quota of 250,000 vehicles. This quota is six times larger than the one India offered the United Kingdom under a deal signed last July.

India has also agreed to lower tariffs on European wine, beer and olive oil.

At the same time, New Delhi has drawn clear lines around sensitive sectors. Dairy products, cereals, poultry, soy meal and certain fruits and vegetables are outside the ambit of the agreement. The government said this approach balances export growth with domestic priorities and protects vulnerable farming communities.

Mobility: It forms another pillar of the agreement. India and the EU have agreed on a framework that makes short-term movement easier for professionals. The arrangement also supports the exchange of students and researchers, strengthening academic and scientific links between the two sides.

Expanded co-operation: The partnership extends well beyond trade flows. India and the EU have committed to expanding co-operation in innovation, defence, maritime security and climate action. Von der Leyen described the agreement in broader terms when she said, "This is the tale of two giants - the world's second and fourth largest economies. Two giants which chose partnership in a true win-win fashion. A strong message that co-operation is the best answer to global challenges."

A day earlier, Costa said the deal would send an "important political message to the world that India and the EU believe more in trade agreements than in tariffs".

Prime Minister Modi called the agreement India’s biggest free trade deal to date. "This is India's biggest free trade agreement. It will make access to European markets easier for India's farmers and small business. It will also boost manufacturing and services sectors. It will boost innovative partnerships," he said.

The geopolitical backdrop is impossible to ignore. India continues to face 50% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump last year, even as talks on a separate India-US trade deal move slowly.

Europe has also faced pressure from Washington, including recent threats from Trump to escalate trade disputes with European allies over Greenland.

Economists say the agreement could provide relief to labour-intensive Indian industries such as shrimp farming, textiles and gems and jewellery, which have felt the impact of US tariffs.

From the European perspective, the agreement offers predictability in a period defined by economic pressure and global uncertainty. Germany and France are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries. The deal may not be the most ambitious version once imagined, but it still holds strategic value. It will serve as a foundation for deeper engagement as Europe looks to connect with a fast-growing economy.

Formal signing of the agreement is expected later this year after approval by the European Parliament and EU member states. Observers said that another EU trade pact with the Mercosur bloc of South American countries recently stalled in parliament. The India deal is viewed as less contentious because it avoids politically sensitive areas on both sides.

Security and defence co-operation is advancing along with the trade pact. India and the EU are working on a draft security and defence partnership covering maritime security, cyber threats and defence dialogue. Reuters reported that these talks are gathering pace.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he discussed a wide range of issues with European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas, including supply chain integration to build trusted defence ecosystems and develop future-ready capabilities.

The EU already stands as India’s largest trading partner in goods. Bilateral merchandise trade reached $136 billion in 2024-25, nearly double the level seen a decade ago. Negotiations for a trade deal first began in 2007 and stalled in 2013 over market access and regulatory demands. Talks formally resumed in July 2022.

Tariffs acted as a useful tailwind in the homestretch to close the deal. The agreement adds to a growing list of trade pacts signed by India in recent years.

Over the past seven months, India has concluded major deals with the United Kingdom, Oman and New Zealand. A pact with the European Free Trade Association bloc of Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein came into force last year. India also signed a trade agreement with Australia in 2022.