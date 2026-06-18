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India and France to launch Trishna satellite in 2027: PM Modi

PM Modi emphasised that fifty or a hundred years from now, when this era is reviewed, it will be remembered as one driven by India’s aspirations. 

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 11:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
India and France to launch Trishna satellite in 2027: PM Modi
Image Credit: Narendra Modi/X

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