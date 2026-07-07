/India and Indonesia exchange 20 MoUs; BrahMos, Astra missiles, Malacca, EVM, and critical minerals among key outcomes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Indonesia resulted in a high note, with both countries signing 20 important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at deepening cooperation across defence, trade, technology, culture, and more. After bilateral talks and delegation-level meetings with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Ministry of External Affairs released details of the wide-ranging outcomes. These agreements reflect the growing warmth and strategic depth in India-Indonesia ties.
Defence & Security Push: India and Indonesia have agreed to expand cooperation on the BrahMos missile system. In addition, a new Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement was signed, which is expected to boost India’s defence exports and strengthen indigenous manufacturing under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.
Critical Minerals & Industry: Several agreements focus on strengthening supply chains. These include cooperation in minerals and steel technology, a joint venture between SAIL and PT Krakatau Steel for stainless steel production, and a key MoU for developing rare earth magnets in Indonesia. These steps aim to create jobs and build more reliable supply chains for critical materials.
Maritime & Strategic Cooperation: The two countries extended their partnership on maritime safety and security between their Coast Guards. They also decided to jointly develop Sabang Port, which holds strategic importance overlooking the Strait of Malacca.
Education & Culture: In a proud moment for India’s higher education, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will set up a branch campus at Singhasari SEZ in Indonesia. Another agreement celebrates the Tagore-Dewantara Year to mark 100 years of Rabindranath Tagore’s visit to Indonesia through joint cultural and educational programmes. India will also help in the conservation of the historic Prambanan Temple Complex.
Health, Agriculture & Disaster Management: Agreements were signed to improve cooperation in agriculture, healthcare regulation, health workforce mobility, and disaster management. India will also supply 100 tonnes of high-quality wheat seeds to support Indonesia’s food security.
Digital & Innovation: Cooperation on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Indonesia’s Open Network (ION) aims to make digital services more accessible. There’s also a new pact on research, technology, innovation, and telecommunications.
Electoral Cooperation: In a notable development, the Election Commission of India and Indonesia’s General Elections Commission signed an MoU, with India agreeing to support Indonesia in developing its own tailored EVM system.
Other agreements cover outer space cooperation, deployment of an Indonesian liaison officer in India’s Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), and several areas of technical and people-to-people collaboration.
During their meetings, PM Modi and President Prabowo reviewed the entire spectrum of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The discussions touched upon trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, energy, healthcare, space, critical minerals, culture, tourism, and stronger people-to-people ties.
Overall, the visit has been described as highly productive, with both sides translating warm friendship into practical cooperation that is expected to deliver long-term benefits for both nations.
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