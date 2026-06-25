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India and Pakistan engage in fresh Track 2 talks in Bangkok and Colombo

Formal talks between India and Pakistan remains stalled after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack followed by Operation Sindoor in May 2025. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 02:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
India and Pakistan engage in fresh Track 2 talks in Bangkok and Colombo
Image Credit: Representative Image IANSSource: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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