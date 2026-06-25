/India and Pakistan engage in fresh Track 2 talks in Bangkok and Colombo

Indian and Pakistani representatives engaged in a fresh round of Track II talks in Colombo and Bangkok this week. These back-channel discussions, known as Track 2 diplomacy, are taking place even though official government-to-government talks have remained frozen since May 2025.
After the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which claimed the lives of over 20 tourists in a cross-border terrorist attack, in retaliation, India launched precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terrorist infrastructures within Pakistan.
Formal Track I talks have remained suspended since then. The development comes amid reports that several Track II talks have been held since the conflict in May last year. The discussions have taken place in different places, including West Asian capitals and other neutral locations. One important session was held in Doha, where well-known personalities from both countries took part.
The recent meeting that took place in Bangkok and Colombo focused on building better ways to handle crises between the two countries.
Delegates discussed practical steps to prevent small problems from turning into bigger conflicts. They also explored how to manage any sudden escalations calmly, according to a WION report.
Both sides had open and honest conversations on sensitive topics like terrorism and water sharing. They exchanged notes and ideas on these issues, which have long been points of tension between India and Pakistan. Participants looked at ways to pass useful suggestions from these talks to official Track 1 channels, where government officials directly engage with each other.
The quiet engagements have provided a much-needed platform for dialogue when formal relations are stuck.
Track 2 diplomacy involves former officials, experts, academics, and other influential people who are not currently in government. These talks allow both sides to speak more freely without the pressure of official positions. They often help build understanding and create ideas that can later be taken up by governments.
Even though official dialogue between India and Pakistan has been paused, these back-channel meetings show that both countries are still interested in keeping lines of communication open.
Issues like terrorism, water resources, and crisis management remain important for peace and stability in the region. While no major breakthroughs are expected immediately, the continued engagement is viewed as a helpful way to manage differences.
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